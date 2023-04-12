Green Parrot With Tag Flies Into Khatib Home, Family Cares For It While Finding Owner

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Khatib Family Temporarily Cares For Green Parrot

While most of us may be familiar with fostering kittens or puppies, it’s rare to hear of a fostered bird.

Recently, a tagged conure, a type of parrot, flew into a family’s home in Khatib.

Assuming that the bird was a lost pet, one of the residents posted about the incident on Reddit.

Meanwhile, bird owners who came across the post offered their advice on how to temporarily care for the creature.

Green parrot with tag flies into Khatib home

On Tuesday (11 Apr) evening, Reddit user u/Pentecat, aka Jerry, posted about the bird in the r/Singapore subreddit.

According to Jerry, the bird — identified as a cinnamon conure — had flown into his home and had a tag with a serial number.

In the attached photo, the parrot gazes at the camera while perched on a clothes hanger.

Unsure if the bird had lost its owner, Jerry took it upon himself to provide some temporary shelter.

Made up of two wire mesh drawers, the makeshift cage even had a clothes hanger for the bird to perch on.

However, he still turned to more experienced bird owners in the community for help.

Bird owners provide tips

Following the post, bird owners online gave their two cents on how to best care for the new feathered guest.

Firstly, one user who had apparently raised a few conures gave several pointers about the bird’s diet and behavioural quirks.

Additionally, the user affirmed that the makeshift cage was suitable but suggested that Jerry cover it with a cloth.

Meanwhile, another bird owner shared that they currently own a similar conure.

They added that instead of a hanger, Jerry could get a thick perching branch and a “little hut” for the bird’s comfort.

Apart from the helpful suggestions, one Redditor even extended an offer to foster the bird long-term.

They also informed Jerry that a vet could help locate the owners if the serial number has been registered.

However, the kindness from the local bird community did not stop there.

Speaking to MS News, Jerry revealed that a someone living nearby even donated a free cage and some pellets to the family.

He gushed,

That really kind gesture was very heart-warming and opened us to a whole community of bird lovers in Singapore.

Family cares for green parrot while searching for owner

Thankfully for the conure, it had stumbled into the home of a kind family to live with for the time being.

Jerry told MS News that the bird has taken a shine to his family and describes the parrot as “affectionate and cuddly”.

Since he’s a photographer, he also took the opportunity to snap some aesthetic shots of his new feathered friend.

However, should it really be a lost pet, we hope that it will be reunited with its owner soon.

Jerry shared that they have reached out to several Telegram groups but have not come across any leads.

If you or someone you know happens to have lost a cinnamon green-cheeked conure wearing a tag with a serial number, do get in touch with him via Reddit.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Reddit and courtesy of Jerry.

