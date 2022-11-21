OG Green Power Ranger Jason David Frank Passes Away At 49, Survived By 4 Kids

The Original Green Ranger Passes Away At Age 49, Reportedly Due To Suicide

Many will have fond memories of being curled up in front of the television, excited to catch the Power Rangers in action every weekend.

But on Sunday (20 Nov), it was confirmed that one of the original power rangers, Jason David Frank, has passed away.

The actor and mixed martial artist first appeared on screen as the Green Ranger and later came back as the White Ranger, starring in 123 episodes.

Multiple reports indicated that Frank died by suicide, reported The Guardian.

Green Ranger, Jason David Frank, passes away in Texas

On Sunday (20 Nov) morning, social media was rife with rumours about Frank’s passing.

Shortly after, the star’s representative confirmed with Geek Ireland that the rumours were “regrettably true”.

According to TMZ, Frank passed away in Texas, reportedly due to suicide. The 49-year-old is survived by his four children.

Following the announcement, his rep asked that the public respect the privacy of his family and friends in this horrible time as they come to terms with the loss of a “wonderful human being”.

“He loved his family, friends and fans very much. He will truly be missed.”, he said.

Played Green Ranger & White Ranger

Jason David Frank first appeared as Tommy Oliver, the Green Ranger, in the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers franchise that debuted in 1993.

Originally an enemy of the Power Rangers, he later turned to the good side.

When his powers deteriorated, he became the White Ranger, the group’s new leader.

Frank went on to star as one of the leads for three seasons, appearing in 123 episodes of the show.

A fan favourite of the show, he returned to the franchise time and again, reported TMZ.

He has since appeared in several Power Rangers adaptations, playing the Red Zeo Ranger, Red Turbo Ranger, and Black Dino Ranger.

Besides being an actor, Frank competed in mixed martial arts (MMA). He made his professional debut back in 2010.

Actors pay tribute to Frank

When news of Frank’s death broke, many of those who have starred in the hit show alongside him paid tribute to the late actor.

Austin St John, who played the Red Ranger in Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, tweeted, “Once a ranger, always a ranger”.

Amy Jo Johnson, who took on the role of Kimberly Hart, the Pink Ranger and Frank’s love interest in the show, also said he was “beautiful and truly unique”.

“My life just won’t be the same won’t be the same without your frenetic, hilarious, caring, driven and creative ball of energy,” she said. “I will always love you, dear friend.”

Walter Jones, who played the Black Ranger, said on Instagram that he has “lost another member of their (our) special family”.

Jones told TMZ Frank was one of the biggest pranksters on the show with a wild sense of humour.

He also shared that Frank was an inspiration to many, and his presence will be dearly missed.

Featured image adapted from Tokunation.