Groom goes on with wedding despite bride’s no-show

A wedding should be one of the best days for most couples. One Malaysian groom, however, experienced heartbreak when his bride refused to show up at the last minute.

Earlier this week, the groom, whose TikTok handle is @demflacco, shared a heart-wrenching video of himself delivering a speech at his wedding.

In the clip, he shared that his bride had cancelled the wedding.

Groom displayed calm demeanour during speech

The groom, Adam, first apologised to the guests for the unexpected turn of events.

He also thanked them for setting aside time to attend the wedding and to enjoy the food they had prepared nonetheless.

“Don’t let our sadness stop you from enjoying the day,” said Adam.

With a steady voice and without shedding a single tear, the groom appeared calm throughout his speech.

However, his mother could not contain her emotions and broke down in tears.

In the caption, he responded to a follower who asked about what had happened: “I can’t share more details, and all I can say is that the bride cancelled at the last minute.”

Earlier, he posted a video showing several participants at his wedding, seemingly his family members, crying over the bride’s no-show.

“I need to be strong for them, even though my heart is shattered,” wrote Adam in the caption.

Netizens gather to console groom

After the video went viral, many TikTok users flocked to the comments, offering heartfelt words to comfort the groom.

“Hope you’re given the strength,” said one netizen who also noted that the family handled the issue well.

Another TikTok user urged the groom to “be strong” and “stay happy”, stating that everything happens for a good reason.

