Indonesian Bride Marries Fiancé’s Father After Groom Disappears On Wedding Day

Indonesian Bride Gets Married To Groom’s Father After Groom Runs Away

A wedding is usually the most important milestone for any couple to celebrate over the course of their relationship.

Unfortunately for a woman in Indonesia, hers ended in disaster when she ended up marrying her groom’s father, who was to be her father-in-law.

Her fiancé had apparently gotten cold feet befoer the ceremony and ran away, leaving his father with no choice but to take his place.

Indonesian bride marries groom’s father

According to Tribun News, the incident happened in North Maluku, Indonesia, on 29 Aug.

The bride in question was due to marry her fiancé, Isra, that day, when he unfortunately got cold feet and ran away.

Speaking to the Indonesian publication, the woman’s brother, Wisto Ahmad, said that the pair had been in a relationship for a long time.

On the fateful day, guests had already arrived for the ceremony when Isra’s family members suddenly said that they couldn’t find him.

Since everyone was already there, they decided to proceed with the wedding by marrying the woman off to Isra’s father instead.

Footage of the ceremony has since emerged on Instagram, showing the older man taking his son’s place for the solemnisation.

Bride’s family incurs losses from wedding

Wisto said that due to the groom’s disappearance, his family lost about 25 million rupiah (S$2,227) that had gone into the wedding.

Despite having spoken to the police, they have yet to take any legal action.

Wisto admitted the incident left him feeling “embarrassed”. Therefore, he appeals to the public to contact him if they happen to see Isra.

Meanwhile, official authorities in the region have said that the marriage was not legal according to Islamic law.

This is apparently because it fails to satisfy certain conditions for marriage in Islam.

