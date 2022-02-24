Groom Self-Isolates On Wedding Day After Testing Positive For Covid-19

While everyone looks forward to their wedding, making sure everything goes without a hitch can be stressful.

Unfortunately, for this Singapore couple, both groom and bride tested positive for Covid-19 shortly before their big day.

Therefore, they decided to postpone their wedding by a month. The bride shared more details on her TikTok account @iamjoyceyap.

Groom tests Covid-19 positive before the wedding

On Sunday (20 Feb), a woman posted on Tiktok, jokingly asking where her groom was since it was supposed to be their wedding day.

In response to a comment, she posted another Tiktok sharing details on what happened. According to her video, her fiancé tested positive on Monday before their wedding.

When he tested positive, she called her hotel coordinator the next morning to rearrange the wedding.

They told her that postponement would entail extra charges. The couple then decided not to do so, hoping that he would recover before the wedding.

Bride tests positive 3 days later

However, when she tested positive on Thursday, they knew it would have been impossible to hold the wedding on time. So, the couple postponed their wedding to exactly 1 month later.

She also informed her bridal studio, bridal car, makeup artist, solemniser, and clothing vendors about the change.

When they contacted the Registry of Marriages (ROM), they said there was no issue as long as they get married within a year. However, they would need to pay a $25 admin fee.

All their friends and family were reminded not to turn up for their wedding.

Making responsible decisions

Even though nobody likes having their wedding plans interrupted, the couple did the right by postponing it to ensure everyone’s safety.

We hope everyone will continue to make responsible decisions and do what they can to prevent the spread of infection.

Given the current Covid-19 surge, minimising the workload of our healthcare workers is the least we can do for them.

