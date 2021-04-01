GST Vouchers Will Help Households With Utility Bills

The Covid-19 pandemic has been a trying time for many Singaporeans, especially financially. To help with utility bills, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) will be issuing GST Vouchers (GSTV) in the form of U-Save rebates from April 2021.

As announced during Budget 2021, eligible HDB households will receive an additional 50% rebate in April and July 2021. This will come in the form of the U-Save Special Payment.

HDB households to get GST vouchers

According to an MOF press release, 950,000 Singaporeans households will likely benefit from the payout this financial year (FY).

The rebates, which amount to $460 million, will go towards offsetting utility bills for HDB households.

With the special payouts in April and July, eligible households will essentially be getting twice the amount of rebates.

2-room HDB households will receive the most payouts — $100 each for the regular U-Save as well as U-Save Special Payment.

Those living in larger HDB flats will receive less, with those in Executive/Multi-Generation flats receiving $60 for each type of GSTV.

Here’s the breakdown of the rebates:

Image from Ministry of Finance

Note that the U-Save special payments will come in the first 2 quarters of Apr and Jul 2021.

No sign-ups are required, as the payments will be credited automatically into the household utilities account.

GST Vouchers will offset up to 6 months of utility bills

In the case of 1- and 2-room HDB households, MOF estimates that the bolstered payouts will be enough to offset 4.5 to 6 months’ worth of utility bills.

Meanwhile, the payout will offset roughly 1.5-3 months’ worth of utility bills for those living in 3- and 4-room flats.

Each household will only receive 1 GSTV – U-Save benefit, according to the HDB flat type.

Singaporeans who require more information on GSTVs can visit the official website here.

Assistance for those impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic

The GST Voucher U-Save, as well as the Special Payment, will certainly come as a great help for those still dealing with the economic impacts of the pandemic.

You may find more information on the other forms of assistance households can expect this year via the report here.

