Guanyin statue in Taiwan falls to the ground after crane’s rope snaps, head breaks off

Guanyin statue in Taiwan falls and breaks after crane’s rope snaps

A Facebook video of a Guanyin statue in Taiwan falling to the ground after the rope carrying it snapped caught the attention of netizens online.

The head of the statue can be seen breaking off after the statue hit the ground.

Netizens attributed the fall to a lack of professionalism of the construction company and the use of a weak rope.

On Wednesday (26 June), a Facebook user named Wayne Yoo posted a 1-minute video of the incident in the Facebook group 爆廢1公社.

The video shows the gigantic Guanyin statue being lifted off the ground using two pieces of ropes attached to a crane.

However, moments after the statue had been raised upright from the ground, one of the ropes snapped, causing the statue to crash to the ground.

According to SET News, the incident is suspected to have happened in a temple in Luodong, Taiwan on Tuesday (25 June) morning.

As seen in the video, the impact of the fall caused the head of the statue to completely break off.

“How much will this cost?” the caption read.

The temple had reportedly warned the moving company about concerns regarding the statue’s weight; however, the company did not heed the advice.

Because of the incident, the temple committee had to repurchase a new Guanyin statue from the factory, which cost around NT$1.7 million (S$70,000)

The statue was originally planned for consecration with a procession on 24 July and 21 October. However, these events may be postponed due to the accident.

The committee of the temple is currently in discussion regarding compensation with the construction company.

Netizens blame company for using weak rope and being unprofessional

Netizens flocked to the video with comments. One Facebook user said that the construction company lacked professionalism, claiming that they used old rope to secure the statue.

Another user said that they sensed something was amiss when looking at the rope in the video.

Other netizens deemed it fortunate that no one was injured in the incident.

To answer the OP’s question in the caption, one netizen estimated that the cost would start at NT$2 million (S$83,000).

Another person joked that the Guanyin statue wasn’t destined to be with the temple, so it just let the accident happen naturally.

