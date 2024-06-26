Time to stock up because Guardian is having 1-for-1 deals on these health & skincare essentials

Get 1-for-1 deals on health & skincare essentials during the Guardian Orange Party Summer Sale

“Health is wealth” may be an old saying, but it’ll never lose its shine.

Let’s be real, though — keeping your body in tip-top condition both inside and out can feel like an expensive endeavour.

Thankfully, we’ve got the inside scoop on where to snag the best health and skincare essentials for less, and no, we won’t gatekeep. After all, good things must share, right?

From 27 to 30 June, Guardian is throwing an Orange Party Summer Sale, with discounts and buy-one-get-one-free deals on hundreds of personal care goodies.

Scoring top-notch wellness essentials and skincare must-haves just got a whole lot easier for you (and on your wallet), so read on for more.

Supercharge your immunity with vitamin-rich supplements

If you’re like most Singaporeans juggling a nine-to-five grind, we know the daily hustle can leave you feeling drained.

Move aside, Chris Hemsworth and Hugh Jackman, because this is a job for another Australian superhero: Blackmores Bio C 1000.

Packed with powerful antioxidants from fruits and plants like rosehip and acerola, these natural ingredients supercharge the effectiveness of Vitamin C.

Before you know it, you’ll be brimming with the energy and strength to tackle your day like Thor and Wolverine tackle bad guys.

Alternatively, consider picking up Guardian’s very own Vitamin C and Zinc effervescent tablets.

This vital antioxidant not only shields your body from free radical damage but also provides synergistic dual-action support for your immune system. Perfect for keeping you in the pink of health.

If trying out TikTok’s viral ageing filter has you fretting over future wrinkles, Swisse Beauty Collagen Glow is your new BFF.

This powerhouse supplement consists of collagen peptides designed to rejuvenate your skin. Plus, like the others on this list, it’s loaded with Vitamin C to keep your skin firm and supple.

But wait, there’s more — the formula also includes grape seed extract, co-enzyme Q10, and Vitamin E, a triple threat against pesky free radicals. With this, you’ll not only feel fabulous every day but look it, too.

Youthful glow no longer out of reach with these skincare products

With the scorching weather lately, your skin is likely craving some serious TLC.

EGO’s QV Cream is a game-changer for all skin types, especially dry and sensitive skin. If eczema is your nemesis, this cream brings much-needed relief for that as well.

With five moisturising ingredients, it delivers deep, lasting hydration that keeps your skin feeling soft and comfy for a full 24 hours.

Say goodbye to parched skin and hello to a more radiant, hydrated you — even on the hottest days. Trust us, your skin will thank you for it.

And for those who love feeling squeaky clean while also smelling amazing (which is probably all of us), Shokubutsu’s range of Radiance body foams will have you looking forward to every shower.

With four delightful variations, each infused with ingredients that sound like they were plucked straight out of a fantasy garden — think lavender and rosemary or sakura leaf and evening primrose — it not only pampers your skin but also leaves you smelling absolutely divine.

Embarking on the quest to better health and glowing skin may seem daunting, but taking the first step can make all the difference.

Once you know which products best suit your needs and where to get them at good prices, you’ll effortlessly achieve both your health and beauty goals as well as your savings targets — a win-win situation, for sure.

