M’sian Govt reveals updated guidelines for Muslims taking part in non-Muslim events

Malaysia introduces updated guidelines for Muslims attending non-Muslim events

Event organisers must now obtain approval from relevant authorities and consult Islamic agencies when inviting Muslims to events held at churches, temples, or shrines.

This new directive was outlined in the latest proposed guidelines issued by the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI).

Senator Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department of Religious Affairs, revealed these guidelines during yesterday’s (5 Feb) Dewan Rakyat session.

Updated guidelines for Muslims attending Non-Muslim events

The guidelines underline the involvement of Muslims in non-Muslim festive celebrations.

According to The Star, the proposed rules state that events involving Muslims should not take place during daily Muslim prayer times, including Friday prayers.

The guidelines also specify that organisers should avoid holding events near mosques, suraus, and Muslim cemeteries, including land designated for religious purposes through wakaf.

Guidelines to be finalised & updated by end of Feb

“Muslims involved in such celebrations must not participate in actions that could touch on the sensitivities of the Muslim community,” Dr Mohd Na’im said in a written reply to Permatang Pauh MP Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan.

Additionally, the minister shared that they will finalise and update the guidelines by the end of the month.

The guidelines also forbid Muslims from delivering speeches, singing, or distributing pamphlets that promote other religions.

“The premises used for such events must not display non-Muslim religious symbols,” he added.

According to Dr Mohd Na’im, the updated guidelines will complement the existing ones. However, the new guidelines would render any existing contradictory ones redundant.

Criticised for holding Christmas carolling session

Recently, Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming faced criticism from the Malaysian-Islamic Party (PAS) for organising a Christmas carolling session with Christian participants at his ministry.

Mr Nga asserted that the celebration reflects Malaysia’s diversity, which is the nation’s strength and uniqueness.

He also stated that the ministry celebrated all festivals, including Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Deepavali, Christmas, and Chinese New Year.

In 2022, PAS also advised Muslims to avoid Bon Odori, claiming that the Japanese festival contains Buddhist elements that could influence their faith.

Featured image adapted from The Star & Gabriel Souza from Pexels on Canva for illustration purposes only.