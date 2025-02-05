Man calls roast pig placed near Muslim stall in Yishun canteen ‘insensitive’, Muslim netizens see no issue

Man calls out roast pig placed near Muslim stall in Yishun canteen, Muslim netizens disagree

A man took to Facebook today to complain about how the placement of a roast pig in a Yishun canteen was insensitive to Muslim diners.

The incident allegedly occurred on 5 Feb at 9.10am, at the Yishun Integrated Transport Hub’s NTWU canteen.

According to the OP, the roast meat stall had placed a large roasted pig on a table reserved for bus drivers.

He accused the stall of being insensitive as Muslim bus captains would have to dine next to the pig, noting that there were only two small tables for them.

The OP further pointed out that there was a Malay food stall in the canteen next to the roast meat stall.

A photo showed several transport workers purchasing from them.

“It’s just basic courtesy to respect one [another],” the OP wrote.

Muslim netizens say they can eat next to pork

A Muslim commenter thanked the man for looking out for them. However, they said that they saw no issue with what occurred.

The commenter explained that while Muslims couldn’t consume pork, they could still eat next to it.

Furthermore, they said the bus captains’ tables are meant for general use and not halal-exclusive.

Another Muslim netizen claimed to frequent the canteen and said the roast pig was not placed close to the Muslim stall at all.

Additionally, they explained that not eating pork was their religious belief and should not be forced onto others.

The netizen saw no problems with the placement of the stalls or the roast pig.

As such, they accused the OP of “stirring shit” with his complaint.

Another user sarcastically asked if the man wanted the stall vendors to place the pig on a bus instead.

However, one commenter ended up siding with the OP, calling the other netizens insensitive.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments.

