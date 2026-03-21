Man in Thailand shoots stranger he befriended & invited to drink together

Gunman befriends victim before shooting him thrice on the head

In the early hours of Wednesday (18 Mar), a 47-year-old man in Rayong Province, Thailand, was killed after being shot by a gunman who had invited him to drink together.

The incident occurred at a resort in Ban Khai Subdistrict, owned by the father of the victim, 47-year-old Mr Phanyot.

According to Matichon, the perpetrator booked a room at the resort, befriended the victim, and asked him to join him for drinks.

While they shared drinks, the gunman suddenly fired three shots, three of which hit the back of Mr Phanyot’s head, killing him instantly in the room.

The suspect then fled in a white sedan.

Suspect fled in a rented sedan

At 9am on the same day, police officers examined CCTV footage from the resort and along the suspect’s escape route, allowing them to obtain a clear image of the suspect’s face.

An investigation then revealed that the sedan is a rental vehicle from Ratchaburi Province.

They also identified the renter as a 45-year-old man named Phisak from Phetchaburi Province.

The Phetchaburi police arrested the suspect at his residence.

Authorities also found the .38 calibre revolver used in the crime.

Police investigating possible motives

Initial investigations revealed that the suspect had participated in planning the crime.

In an attempt to deceive the authorities, he even travelled from another province and used a rental car.

Phisak has been taken into custody and handed over to investigators at Ban Khai Police Station.

He faces charges of “intentional homicide,” “possession and use of a firearm without a permit,” and other related offences.

Meanwhile, the authorities are actively tracking down one more accomplice to the killing.

Police are also investigating the motive for the murder.

They are considering the possibilities of illicit business dealings, personal conflicts, local politics, and a love affair, Matichon reported.

Also read: Man in Thailand fatally shoots neighbour after he complains about noise from late-night gatherings

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Featured image adapted from Daily News.