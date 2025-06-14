Gunmen open fire at Kuala Lumpur restaurant, killing 1 & injuring 2

1 dead, 2 injured in Kuala Lumpur after gunmen open fire at Brickfields restaurant

A man was killed and two others were injured after gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire at a restaurant in Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, on Friday (13 June) night.

According to Free Malaysia Today, the shooting happened at about 10.50pm along Jalan Tua Sambanthan.

Customers screamed and ducked for cover. Plates and chairs were also overturned in the chaos.

Targeted shooting by gunmen in public setting

According to Brickfields district police chief ACP Ku Mashariman Ku Mahmood, the three local men — aged between 30 and 50 — were eating with a group of friends when two men on a motorcycle pulled up outside the restaurant.

ACP Ku Mashariman said the pair fired several shots at the group before fleeing the scene. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting.

Emergency responders arrived swiftly. One man was pronounced dead at the scene while two others were rushed to University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC). One is said to have suffered serious injuries while the other was slightly hurt.

Police investigate appealing for witnesses

Police cordoned off the crime scene to collect evidence and review CCTV footage from nearby shops and street cameras.

ACP Ku Mashariman said investigations into the motive and the suspects’ identity are ongoing. He also assured the public that there is no cause for alarm.

The case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Authorities are also urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant footage to contact the nearest police station.

