Gunmen shoot & kill 76-year-old blind woman in Thailand, critically injure her son

76-year-old blind woman killed by gunmen while returning home with son in Thailand

A 76-year-old blind woman was shot dead and her son critically injured in Thailand’s Narathiwat province after suspected insurgents opened fire on them in broad daylight.

The ambush occurred on Friday (2 May) in a village in the Chang Phueak subdistrict, prompting local police to respond to reports of a fatal shooting.

At the scene, officers found a Yamaha motorcycle without a licence plate lying on its side in the middle of the road.

Nearby was the body of the elderly woman, later identified as Ms Sanga (name transliterated from Thai), lying in a pool of blood.

She had been shot twice — once in the back and once in the right ribcage.

Her 50-year-old son, identified as Mr Thassnai (name transliterated from Thai), had been shot once in the right rib with the same calibre weapon.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police recovered two 9mm shell casings at the scene, which were collected as evidence.

Gunmen opened fire while victims were riding home from hospital

Investigations revealed that the victims had been on their way home after a doctor’s appointment at Chanae Hospital.

Mr Thassnai was riding a motorcycle with his blind mother seated pillion when two men on another motorbike began tailing them.

Seizing the opportunity, the pillion rider on the attackers’ bike pulled out a 9mm handgun and fired three shots at the pair, causing their vehicle to crash.

Ms Sanga died at the scene, while her son was left with life-threatening injuries.

The gunmen then fled on their motorcycle.

Authorities believe the attackers are members of an insurgent group.

Relevant agencies were deployed to conduct further investigations on Saturday (3 May).

Another shooting kills 9-year-old girl & 2 family members

Just hours after the earlier attack, another brutal shooting took place at around 7.45pm in Tak Bai district, also in Narathiwat province.

Police from Tak Bai Police Station responded to reports of a mass shooting at a home in a village in the Khosit subdistrict.

Three family members were killed, including a nine-year-old girl. The other victims were two men, aged 46 and 58.

Two more men — aged 29 and 44 — were seriously injured and taken to Tak Bai Hospital before being transferred to Narathiwat Hospital for further treatment.

According to eyewitnesses, several gunmen on three motorcycles opened fire indiscriminately into the house using weapons of unknown make and calibre.

The victims had reportedly been watching television when the attack began.

