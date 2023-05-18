Gurkhas Come Across Unconscious Cyclist In Woodlands & Perform CPR, They Save His Life

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Gurkhas Save Cyclist’s Life After Performing CPR On Him

On 25 Mar, a group of Gurkhas came across a cyclist in Woodlands.

After noticing that he had no pulse, the four of them quickly performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), even though it was their first time doing so in a real-life situation.

The Gurkhas later called an ambulance and learned that the cyclist had survived, thanks to their decisiveness.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) posted about their feat, sharing how relieved the Gurkhas were after they heard the cyclist was safe.

Gurkhas come across cyclist in Woodlands

According to a Facebook post by SPF on Thursday (18 May), the four Gurkha Contingent Officers are as follows:

SSS Man Kumar Limbu

SGT Sabin Gurung

CPL Dinesh Limbu

CPL Jeevan Gharti Magar

SSS Man Kumar shared that the team was driving in the vicinity of Woodlands Industrial Park when they came across a cyclist lying on the road.

He appeared to be unconscious, according to SGT Sabin, and everyone sensed something was amiss.

They immediately stopped and got out of the vehicle to check on him.

However, the cyclist was unresponsive and when CPL Dinesh and CPL Jeevan checked his pulse, they found he was not breathing.

They then quickly performed CPR on the cyclist.

CPL Dinesh said,

Although all of us are trained in CPR, it was my first time doing it in a real life scenario. All I could think about was how to save this person’s life.

While SSS Man Kumar called the ambulance, SGT Sabin blocked the road lane and directed traffic to ensure the cyclist’s safety.

They then helped to move the cyclist to a shaded grass patch, where they continued to perform CPR.

Ambulance later updates Gurkhas on cyclist’s condition

Afterwards, an ambulance arrived and brought the cyclist to the hospital.

Though it is unclear if the officers followed the ambulance, they did learn later that the cyclist had in fact survived and was eventually discharged.

“I feel very proud of my team,” SSS Man Kumar said. “We handled a critical situation effectively.”

We are just happy that we are able to save a precious life. I hope he is recovering well!

We too are glad that the officers’ quick thinking prevented the loss of life, even though it was their first time performing CPR in a real-life environment.

Besides protecting our country from terrorists and other threats, they are also trained to protect ordinary citizens.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.