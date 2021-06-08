Gurmit Singh Fined & Banned From Driving For 3 Months After Accidentally Speeding At 131KM/H

Driving on the road requires your full attention as you may never know what is around the bend.

For illustrative purposes only

However, local celebrity Gurmit Singh was caught accidentally going over the speed limit. For this offence, he was fined $800 and banned from driving for 3 months.

He went on record to say that he was merely trying to let his son hear of a ‘flapping sound’ that only occurred if he drove past 100km/h.

He was fetching his son from his workplace when this ‘test’ occurred.

Gurmit Singh accidentally speeds at 131KM/H after picking son up

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Mr Singh, who was unrepresented at court, told the judge that he was driving to fetch his son from work when he noticed a peculiar ‘flapping sound’.

Mr Singh wanted to then let his son hear of the sound and soon realised that it only occurs after driving beyond 100km/h.

He had driven at a speed of 131km/h at about 9.30 pm on 12 Apr along Woodlands Ave 12 towards Seletar Expressway.

The speed limit for this stretch of the road is 70km/h.

Stresses it was a one-off incident

In his defence, Mr Singh told the court that although he knows he shouldn’t be driving at that speed on the street, it was merely a short distance and it remains a one-off incident.

Regrettably, when being told that this incident could put both his and his son’s life in danger, Mr Singh was quoted as saying,

I understand, your honour. I regret doing what I did.

Pleads guilty to exceeding the speed limit

The actor, who recently reprised his role as ‘Phua Chu Kang’ in support of Covid-19 vaccination, pleaded guilty to 1 count of exceeding the speed limit while driving a vehicle under the Road Traffic Act.

With this, he has since been banned from driving for 3 months and fined $800 for this misdemeanour, reports The Straits Times.

The penalties for speeding for a first-time offence carry a jail term of up to 3 months, a fine of up to $1,000, or both.

Repeat offenders may have this sentence doubled.

Be aware of speed limits & focus on the road

While it may be easy to be distracted on the road, especially for seasoned drivers, it’s important not to take things for granted and remain focused on driving.

Speed limits are there to regulate traffic flow on roads and ensure that everyone can get from point to point in a timely and safe fashion.

We hope that everyone would observe these road rules more carefully to ensure that we don’t meet with any unfortunate accidents.

