Guzman y Gomez S’pore top spender scores all-expenses paid trip to Sydney with 3 guests

GOMEX member wins free trip to Sydney after earning 5,000 points

Winning an all-expenses-paid trip to Sydney, Australia was the last thing 24-year-old Vishnu Gujadhur expected during his routine lunch break.

He was tucking into his favourite meal at the Great World Guzman y Gomez (GYG) outlet when the team dropped in with the surprise.

Without realising it, the finance associate had become Singapore’s inaugural top GOMEX member after earning at least 5,000 points since he joined the loyalty programme in June 2025.

“It was a great surprise for me and it was with much excitement and happiness that I learned that I had won,” he said.

Thanks to his dedication, Vishnu and three guests are soon bound for a specially curated five-day trip Down Under.

Sydney itinerary includes helicopter ride over Blue Mountains

For any foodie, GYG fan or otherwise, visiting the OG birthplace of a franchise is often a must-do item on their travel itinerary.

And as it turns out, Sydney is the hometown of GYG, with the first store opening in Newtown in 2006.

During his time there, Vishnu will get the rare chance to chat with GYG founder Steven Marks before a packed schedule of sightseeing in the following days.

Highlights of their trip include a once-in-a-lifetime chopper ride over the panoramic vista of the Blue Mountains and outdoorsy activities such as a trip to the Taronga Zoo or an Aboriginal Walking Tour along Bondi Beach.

The group can also look forward to exclusive tours of farms and markets.

These include a discovery tour of the Sydney Fish Market or even a guided walk-through at Sydney’s very own fresh food provider Morco Fresh.

Elevating the customer loyalty programme

While Vishnu claimed the top prize, he was only one of the 100 GYG guests who were celebrated on GOMEX 100 Day on 31 July.

As part of the GOMEX 100 initiative, the event brought together some of the brand’s most loyal super fans, marking a shift from impersonal transactions to deeper engagement with repeat customers.

“GOMEX 100 Day is our way of turning loyalty into something meaningful,” said Adora Sarah Chou, Chief Marketing Officer of Guzman Y Gomez.

“These 100 guests chose us, again and again; some even on a daily basis.”

Moving forward, however, future GOMEX 100 Days will see epic trips beyond Sydney and into Australia’s different regions.

Winning guests can look forward to experiencing what goes into their meals through visits to producers and farms in GYG’s supply chain.

If you too wish to stand a chance of winning a free trip in the coming year, it’s not too late, as GOMEX 100 Day 2027 has only just started on 1 Aug.

For more information, visit the GYG Singapore website or download the mobile app available on the App Store and Google Play.

Also read: ‘It was more like a holiday’: 24-year-old student shares experience as S’pore’s first Tasmanian ‘Wintern’

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Featured image courtesy of Parth Patel on Pexels and Guzman Y Gomez Singapore.