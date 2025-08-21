MS Features: The Singapore student who experienced a Tasmanian ‘Winternship’

I’ve never farmed, floated, or fermented, but I have spiral-Googled ‘Tasmania aesthetic itinerary’ at 2am. I’m a broke student with chaotic good energy and zero chill (literally). Choose me as your Wintern. I’ll cry at the scenery, overshare on Instagram, and probably get attached to a cow.

This was the entry that won 24-year-old Nadhirah Binte Ayub Khan an 8D7N trip to Tasmania, Australia, as Singapore’s first-ever ‘Wintern’ — with flights, accommodation, transport, and some meals covered.

While she did not mention shedding tears over a sunrise or bonding with a bovine buddy during her interview with MS News, the experience did leave her with a new perspective (and an appreciation for early mornings).

Part of Tourism Tasmania’s ‘Off Season’ campaign, the Winternships offer participants the chance to embrace the southern island state’s colder months through hands-on activities with local businesses.

Found out about Tasmanian Winternship contest after returning from first Australian trip

Nadhirah, a final-year Software Engineering student at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT), first stumbled across the Tasmanian Winternship contest while swiping through Instagram Stories at 1am.

At that time, she had just returned from her first-ever visit to Australia, a holiday in Sydney and Melbourne with friends.

“Both cities were great, but they felt quite similar to Singapore — busy, urban, and familiar,” she shared.

“I was curious about seeing a different side of Australia, something quieter and more nature-focused.”

During that holiday, a friend mentioned how her brother honeymooned in Tasmania and raved about the scenery.

So, when the contest popped up on Nadhirah’s feed, it almost felt like a sign.

“I couldn’t sleep, so I filled in the application right there and then,” she said.

She did not think much of it until weeks later, when a WhatsApp message landed in her inbox saying she had won.

“Honestly, I thought it was a scam. My family was convinced I’d get kidnapped,” she laughed.

However, it turned out to be very real, and on 1 Aug, she was off to Tasmania with her friend from university, Yi San Low, the lucky plus-one she had chosen to share the adventure with.

Getting a small taste of farm life

Despite the campaign’s playful name, there was, in fact, not much “internship” work involved.

“It was more like a holiday,” gushed Nadhirah.

“Tim joked about putting us to work, but mostly, he just drove us around in his pickup truck, stopping to take photos at scenic spots.”

She was talking about Tim Parsons, owner of Curringa Farm, one of the Winternship’s featured locations — and one of her favourite parts of the trip.

“We were surrounded by hundreds of sheep, and there were a lot of wallabies as well,” she said.

“Tim also took us on a forest walk on the second night, and we spotted a few possums. We wanted to see wombats, but there weren’t any.”

The only “work” they got to try out was opening the gate to let the sheep out and attempting to count them — not an easy feat with so many woolly heads bobbing about.

Nadhirah and Yi San also got to watch the sheep being shorn and feed other farm animals, such as alpacas.

Other than that, the rest of the stay was pure vacation bliss: room views that “looked like a painting”, freshly baked scones, and nights spent stargazing by the campfire with hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows.

“I had never experienced anything like that,” she reflected.

Conquering her fear of the cold and experiencing nature

After Curringa Farm, it was time for something a little more chill. Literally.

At Kuuma Nature Sauna, Nadhirah faced her fear of the cold head-on during a traditional Nordic-inspired sauna session on a floating boat.

Despite her initial hesitation about the 9°C water, she eventually found the courage to take the plunge.

“I didn’t think I could even take off my jacket at first,” she said.

“But I ended up doing the cold bucket dunk and slowly dipping into the lake — and I actually loved it.”

Next up, it was time to warm up and unwind with a more relaxing experience: shucking oysters at Devil’s Corner Cellar Door, Tasmania’s largest vineyard.

Their foodie adventures did not end there.

Nadhirah also got to enjoy “some of the freshest seafood of her life” on a cruise.

“At one point, I scooped uni straight out of a sea urchin myself,” she said.

Hopes to explore more of Tasmania in the future

Although the itinerary seemed jam-packed, Nadhirah quickly discovered that Tasmania’s true charm was in its slower pace.

“I didn’t miss the fast pace of life in Singapore at all,” she mused.

“I appreciated the quiet, the slowness, and the nature.”

Even early mornings, something she usually avoided, felt worth it.

“One day, we went for a run at 6am in 3°C weather. That would never happen back home!” said Nadhirah.

However, it was not just the landscape and activities that left an impression — it was the people.

“I knew Tasmanians were friendly, but I didn’t expect strangers to just jump into our conversations on the street. It was refreshing,” Nadhirah recalled.

Their guide, Di, who Nadhirah described as “super friendly” and shared countless travel stories with the pair, was another highlight.

“She kept telling us we should travel more while we’re young,” added Nadhirah.

When asked if she would return to Tasmania, Nadhirah did not hesitate:

“Absolutely. There’s still so much to explore. Bruny Island, Maria Island, more wildlife. But honestly, I’d go back just to chat with the locals again.”

