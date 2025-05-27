Tasmania is looking for an intern from S’pore for a winter gig at a farm, sauna boat & vineyard

Get ready for the Tasmanian ‘Winternship’ of a lifetime

This is not a drill: One lucky Singapore resident is about to ditch the daily grind and dive headfirst into a six-night Aussie adventure that’s cool in more ways than one. And it could be you (plus your favourite travel buddy!).

The chosen ‘Wintern’ will spend their days wrangling sheep on a working farm, firing up a floating wood-fired sauna at dawn, and sampling wine and oysters at the state’s largest vineyard.

And yes, flights, accommodation, transport, and some meals will be covered for both.

This initiative, part of Tourism Tasmania’s winter campaign, is open to international applicants for the first time — with Singapore as the only overseas market included.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the roles and how to apply, so keep reading.

Count sheep (literally) at Curringa Farm

With so many sheep in Australia, someone’s gotta take care of ‘em. About 3,000 of these woolly critters call the 750-acre, award-winning Curringa Farm home, and during your Winternship there, you’ll get to see what life’s really like on a working sheep and cattle farm — muddy boots and all.

Instead of emails, spreadsheets, and Teams meetings, your day might start with feeding animals by hand, helping out with light farm chores, or watching the farm dogs in action. It’s physical, outdoors, and a total reset from the urban grind.

Even break time hits different — lush rolling hills replace office windows, your mid-day TikTok scroll makes way for a quiet forest stroll, and homemade scones easily outshine that office pantry 3-in-1 coffee.

Turn up the heat at Kuuma Nature Sauna

After a few days of farm life, it’s time to heat things up (literally) at Kuuma Nature Sauna, a floating, wood-fired sauna bobbing gently on the waters of Tasmania’s scenic southeastern coast.

As the Wintern, you’ll join the Sauna Captain at sunrise to fire up the stove and guide the sauna into prime position in the bay. Once the steam starts rising, hop in and soak up the heat while taking in the serene views — the kind that make you question if this really counts as “work”.

While you’re basking in the vibes, don’t forget to go all out with a quick dip into the icy Tasmanian waters. It’s exhilarating, wildly refreshing, and easily beats your average post-gym cold shower back in Singapore.

Enjoy wine & oysters at Devil’s Corner Cellar Door

Don’t let the name fool you — there’s nothing hellish about this part of the Winternship. At Devil’s Corner Cellar Door, you’ll find yourself in a coastal pocket of heaven with crisp sea air, sprawling vineyards, and award-winning Pinot noir.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of Moulting Lagoon, this is Tasmania’s largest vineyard, and one of its most iconic. You’ll start by climbing the Lookout Tower, where you’ll learn how the island’s unique maritime climate, rich soils, and rugged conditions shape every bottle.

After that, it’s time to head down to the source for something a little saltier. You’ll get to shuck oysters fresh from the bay and taste them alongside carefully matched pours — an immersive, indulgent experience that’ll make wine nights in Singapore never feel the same again.

How to apply for the Tasmanian Winternship

Applying for the Winternship is as easy as spotting a roo in the Land Down Under. But first, a few things to note.

Applications are open to anyone aged 18 and above who lives in Singapore, including Permanent Residents (PRs) and those on valid student or work passes.

You’ll also need to:

Hold a passport with at least six months’ validity

Be eligible for an Australian travel visa

Be free to travel for six nights between 1 and 31 August 2025

Arrange travel insurance

Other than that, no prior experience is necessary — just a curious spirit and a willingness to embrace the unfamiliar (and the cold).

If you’re ready to take the plunge, head to the application page and share in 50 words or less why you want to become Tasmania’s first-ever Wintern from Singapore. Applications close on 17 June 2025 at 9.59pm.

For more details, visit the official website and follow Tourism Tasmania on Instagram.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Tourism Tasmania.

Featured image courtesy of Tourism Australia and Nina Hamilton.