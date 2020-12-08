Bedok Mall Haidilao Has Value Meal On Weekdays, Pick From 11 Dishes

Since Haidilao hit Singapore’s shores, the hotpot chain has grown rapidly as customers flocked to their doors.

With an emphasis on service and their staff going the extra mile to make customers have a good experience, we’re not surprised that people keep coming back for more.

Now, their outlet in Bedok Mall has an ongoing value meal deal — for just $19.80++, you get 11 dishes and 1 soup base.

If you’ve always balked at their, ahem, premium prices, perhaps a weekday sojourn to the East might sound attractive now.

Yep, the deal is only available on weekdays, and before dinner at that.

Haidilao Bedok Mall has $19.80 meal on weekdays

Nestled within touching distance of Bedok MRT and Interchange, the hotpot chain shouldn’t be difficult to get to.

As part of the meal, you get to pick 1 soupbase from the following:

Sichuan Spicy Hot Pot

Three Delicacy Hot Pot

Mushroom Soup Hot Pot

Tomato Soup Hot Pot

Corn and Vegetable Hot Pot

The spicy hot pot should be familiar to mala lovers, while more, ah, inclusive groups can consider any of the other 4 options as they’re non-spicy.

Meanwhile, diners can get to pick from 10 out of 22 dishes:

Egg

Dumpling

Chicken Slices

Sliced Fish

Haidilao-favoured Beef

Pork Jowl

Luncheon Meat

Mini Sausage

Fishball

Quail Eggs

Crab Stick

Fish Ball with Roe

Cheese Tofu

Fried Tofu Skin

Tofu Slices

Frozen Tofu

White Turnips

Thin Vermicelli

Winter Melon

Black Fungus

Sweet Corn

Lotus Root

That’s right, the legendary cheese tofu is in there, along with the usual meat, vegetables, and other hotpot staples like luncheon meat and fishballs with roe.

And for your carb option, you can pick either instant noodles or white rice.

There’s a good assortment of items that should be enough to satisfy any foodie, so it’s certainly value for money at $19.80.

Note that this is before service charge and GST.

Value meal available on weekdays

This much value is of course, a lunch deal — available between 10.30am and 5pm on Mon-Fri.

The deal is only available at the Bedok Mall outlet. Luckily, it’s close to the MRT station and interchange.

With many people clearing their leave this month, there’s probably no better time to enjoy this deal, which lasts until 31 Dec.

Westies may have to wait for another outlet to open near them for this deal, but for Easties, it’s time to make plans for Bedok.

Haidilao Bedok Mall

Address: 311 New Upper Changi Road, #01-13, Bedok Mall, Singapore 467360

Opening hours: 10.30am-6am (deal available between 10.30am-5pm)

Nearest MRT station: Bedok

Facebook page: Haidilao Singapore

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Inline.