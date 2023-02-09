Injured Hamster Rescued From S’pore Preschool, AVS Investigating For Animal Neglect

Preschool Allegedly Fails To Care For Injured Classroom Hamster, AVS Investigating

Some teachers believe that classroom pets are a good way to instil responsibility in children.

Unfortunately, some schools may fail to provide proper care for these critters due to their inability to maintain the costs involved or staff lacking proper animal care knowledge.

Hamster Society Singapore recently shared about one such school on social media.

They wrote that a classroom hamster called Pamkin was recently surrendered to them covered in injuries.

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) is currently investigating the matter.

Hamster kept in poor conditions & severely injured

According to Hamster Society Singapore, Pamkin was one of two hamsters owned by a preschool.

The hamsters apparently had a fight, leaving Pamkin with multiple injuries.

Pamkin allegedly suffered from an eye abscess, severe facial infection and swelling, multiple open wounds and scabs, a skin infection, and what appeared to be a necrotic tail.

She was also dehydrated, malnourished, and weak when the informant found her. Her hideout was in poor condition as well, and was “caked with poop, pee, and fur”.

The issue came to light when one of the preschool students took Pamkin home during the Chinese New Year break.

A family member of the child noticed the “appalling condition” the hamster was in and took her to a veterinary clinic.

Since the school was allegedly unable to afford her veterinary care, Pamkin was surrendered to Hamster Society Singapore on 1 Feb.

A rep from Hamster Society Singapore told ST that Pamkin is now under the care of an experienced fosterer, who is a member of the volunteer group.

The society and the family that handed Pamkin over have forked out about S$500 so far for her treatment.

Hamster Society Singapore has started an online petition calling for the ban of class pets, which has garnered more than 1,000 signatures at the time of writing.

They are also accepting donations for Pamkin’s care and veterinary bills via their donation page.

Second hamster still in school, AVS investigating

In a separate post, the society shared that the other hamster is still with the preschool, who allegedly declined their offer to take over its care.

AVS confirmed to ST on Tuesday (7 Feb) that it is currently investigating the case.

Jessica Kwok, NParks group director for AVS, warned that they “will take necessary and appropriate enforcement action against anyone who does not provide adequate care for their pet”.

An Early Childhood Development Agency spokesman also told the paper that it is aware of the ongoing investigations.

The spokesman also addressed claims that class pets are compulsory under the Singapore Preschool Accreditation Framework (SPARK), saying,

It has never been a requirement for preschools to have classroom pets.

We wish Pamkin a smooth and speedy recovery and hope that both hamsters will receive the proper care they need moving forward.

