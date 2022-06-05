Starving & Dead Hamsters Found In Hougang, Hamster Society Rescues Survivors & Sends Them To Vet

Neglected Hamsters Found Starving & Dead In Hougang

Being a pet owner is so much more than just seeing an animal that you like in a shelter and bringing it home.

Much like what being a parent of a child involves, being a pet owner entails taking care of an animal for life, through health and sickness.

Sadly, an irresponsible pet owner missed the memo.

On Saturday (4 Jun), Hamster Society Singapore made an Instagram post about some neglected pet hamsters found at 709 Hougang Avenue 2 after being alerted to the case.

The post, which is not for the faint-hearted, includes graphic pictures that show the carcasses of several pet hamsters that have died and rotted away after being deprived of food and water for days.

It appears that the surviving hamsters were forced to cannibalise one another as the carcasses had barely any flesh left on them.

The hamsters that survived have been brought to the vet, and will be split into various foster homes when they end their quarantine.

Dead & rotting pet hamsters found neglected in Hougang

Calling the scenario “a nightmare for animal lovers”, Hamster Society Singapore called its volunteers to 709 Hougang Avenue 2 after receiving a tip-off saying the hamsters had not received food or water in days.

There, its volunteers found several Syrian and dwarf hamsters housed in the common area in several large cages and a scene that was “worse than described”.

Dead, rotting hamsters were housed in the same cage as those that were miraculously still alive.

It seemed as if the neglect had been going on for quite a while, as several of the carcasses were in “mummified” condition. Some carcasses had maggots crawling over them.

The post said there was a “stench of death and ammonia from pee and poo”.

It also mentioned that some passers-by had kindly provided water and fruit from their homes to the severely neglected hamsters.

But it was clearly not enough for the poor hamsters. In a bid to survive, they might have cannibalised their dead neighbours.

This is because the carcasses were found “hollowed out”, with bones protruding. One can only imagine what these poor critters have gone through.

The post questioned why people kept pets if they couldn’t even be bothered to provide the basic level of care for them. For instance, no water had been provided to the hamsters despite the scorching heat.

Hamster Society Singapore said it has reported this case to the authorities, where action is reportedly being taken.

Surviving hamsters will be sent for foster care

The society pointed out that the hamsters who survived the deplorable conditions have been sent to the vet.

They will then be split up into different foster homes so they can hopefully be properly cared for.

It remains to be seen if the hamsters can recover well enough to be adopted.

For now, they will be quarantined until Hamster Society Singapore has a clearer picture of the situation.

Those who are interested in adopting a hamster can check out the society’s adoption gallery for hamsters that have cleared quarantined and are ready for a new life with a family.

Check out the adoption information here.

Netizens angry & sad about neglected hamsters in Hougang

Needless to say, many netizens were shocked, sad and upset when they read the post.

One said she felt “sick and sad” for the hamsters.

Another netizen wondered if something had happened to the owner, such as an accident that made them unable to return to care for the pets.

They observed that the animals had been housed in a respectable cage, which indicated the owner knew the basic living conditions the hamsters should have.

Others said it was heartless and heartbreaking, and wished the surviving hamsters well.

Animals need to be treated with care and respect

It is distressing to see tiny, innocent animals like hamsters suffering after being abandoned in abject conditions.

We hope the terrible neglect the poor creatures endured was not the result of wilful neglect.

While investigations are ongoing, we hope every one of the hamsters finds good owners who can love, care for and respect them.

Top marks to those who tried to help the hamsters by offering food and water to them.

