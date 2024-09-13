Harvest Moon to grace S’pore skies on 18 Sept, gather your family for mooncake & tea

Harvest Moon to grace Singapore skies on 18 Sept

A Harvest Moon will light up the Singapore sky on 18 Sept, just one day after the Mid-Autumn Festival.

According to the Science Centre Observatory (SCOB), the moon will begin rising at around 7.19pm and should be at the perfect viewing height from 9.30pm onwards.

The full moon on Wednesday will also be a Supermoon, meaning that it will appear larger and brighter than usual.

For those who celebrate the Mid-Autumn festival, the timing could not be better.

Those in Singapore can enjoy the beautiful moon adorning the sky while savouring mooncakes and tea with family.

Where to view the phenomenon

The full moon should be visible anywhere in Singapore, provided that it is not cloudy that day.

Open public spaces like Marina Barrage, East Coast Park, and the Southern Ridges are the best for unobstructed views.

And much like normal full moons, you will not need any extra equipment to view it.

The SCOB noted that although it will not be holding special viewing sessions for the Harvest Moon, it does offer stargazing programmes for astronomy enthusiasts.

Why it’s called a Harvest Moon

The Harvest Moon, which typically marks the start of the fall season, is the second Supermoon of 2024.

There are many reasons for its name. One is that the early rising moon provided light for farmers in pre-industrial times to harvest their crops in the evening.

Another is that the Supermoon coincides with when the summer crops are ready for harvest.

Following the Harvest Moon on 18 Sept, there will be two more Supermoons taking place this year on 17 Oct and 15 Nov.

