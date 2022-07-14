Hawker Chan Plaza Singapura Allegedly Raises Roasted Pork Rice Price To S$8.10, Cites Increasing Expenses

Hawker Chan Outlet At Plaza Singapura Apparently Increased Price Of Roasted Pork Rice By 40%

Back in 2016, Hawker Chan was awarded one Michelin Star from the prestigious gourmand guide and was even touted as the cheapest Michelin-starred meal in the world. Last year, however, the stall sadly lost its Michelin star status.

In addition to losing its recognition, it seems there are also other changes as far as prices are concerned.

Recently, a Shin Min Daily News reader allegedly ordered a bowl of roasted pork rice at the Hawker Chan outlet in Plaza Singapura, only to be met with a staggering S$8.10 price tag — apparently a 40% increase from what it was previously.

When questioned about the incident, a Hawker Chan spokesperson cited an increase in expenses such as costs relating to meat, gas, and electricity.

Man bemoans price increase of dishes at Hawker Chan Plaza Singapura

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, 40-year-old Mr Liang said he learned about the price increase recently when he patronised the Hawker Chan outlet at the Plaza Singapura food court on the sixth floor.

Even though he had visited the stall on a weekly basis before this, he only found out about the increase recently.

To his shock, Mr Liang found that roasted pork rice at the stall now costs a staggering S$8.10.

In comparison, the dish had cost just S$5.80 before, 40% cheaper than what it is now.

The 40-year-old was understandably shocked and repeatedly asked the cashier to confirm the price hike.

Comparing the dish to what he received in the past, Mr Liang shared that there was an extra half piece of egg.

Lamenting the price hike, Mr Liang told Shin Min Daily that the hawker should’ve proactively informed customers about the price increase,

If I had known about the exorbitant price tag, I would have gone to another hawker centre to eat.

Spokesperson cites rising costs as reason for price hike

In response to Shin Min Daily News queries, a Hawker Chan spokesperson cited rising costs as the reason for the price increase.

According to the representative, costs of cooking oil, pork, gas, as well as utility bills have been on the rise.

Additionally, the price of takeaway containers has also increased, which explains why Mr Liang had to pay an extra S$0.30 for his takeaway order.

The spokesperson, however, said that they will make further price adjustments in the future when costs of goods stabilise.

When Shin Min Daily visited an undisclosed Hawker Chan outlet, they found that prices of other dishes have also increased:

Signature soy sauce chicken rice — from S$5.50 to S$6.80

Char siew rice and pork ribs rice — from S$5.50 to S$7.80

Duo meat platter — from S$8 to S$12.

Costs of goods generally on the rise

Once known for its affordable Michelin-starred meals, it seems that’s no longer the case as a result of changing circumstances.

Despite the sharp rise in prices of Hawker Chan’s dishes, let’s not forget about the inflationary climate we’re in and that costs of goods are generally increasing.

Would you be willing to pay S$8.10 for a plate of roasted pork rice? Let us know in the comments.

