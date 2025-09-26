MP Hazlina Abdul Halim speaks 4 languages during maiden Parliament speech, praised by Speaker

MP Hazlina Abdul Halim delivers maiden Parliament speech on support for families & seniors

Since being elected in East Coast GRC in May, first-term Member of Parliament (MP) Hazlina Abdul Halim had to wait till Friday (26 Sept) to finally speak in Parliament for the first time.

She duly impressed by using all four of Singapore’s official languages in her speech, earning praise from the Speaker of Parliament.

Hazlina Abdul Halim speaks on final day of President’s Address debate in Parliament

Ms Hazlina, a former Mediacorp news presenter, was speaking on the final day of the debate on the President’s Address.

On proposals to help Singapore’s job seekers and small and medium-sized enterprises, she called for better support for employers who help their trainees secure full-time employment and upskill them successfully.

She also called for leaders to build an “ecosystem of support” so every Singaporean would “dare to dream to be our best”.

She uses 3 proverbs in 3 languages in her speech

During her 15-minute-long speech, Ms Hazlina took the House on a “journey” to envision the Singapore she hoped to build, using three proverbs in three different languages.

Firstly, in Malay she said, “Kuat lilit kerana simpulnya” (Strongly wrapped due to the knot) — a proverb which carries the meaning “United we stand, divided we fall”.

The strength of the people lies in their unity, she said, and Singapore’s success must not only be measured by economic sustainability but also by family and community stability.

In Mandarin, she said, “老吾老, 以及人之老” (Respect your elders, as well as the elders of others) — a proverb that calls for respect not to be confined to our own families, but extended to the entire community.

In this vein, Ms Hazlina called for more comprehensive support for families and seniors.

Lastly, in Tamil she said, “எறும்பு ஊர கல்லும் தேயும்” (Even ants can wear out a rock) — a proverb that refers to how persistence never fails.

Similarly, she hopes Singapore’s youths can possess such perseverance, so the Republic should be a place where they feel that they matter and belong, where they can find themselves and keep on going when they fail.

Speaker praises her for using all 4 languages

After Ms Hazlina concluded, Speaker Seah Kian Peng seemed impressed, saying:

I think you joined a very rare group of members who have used all four languages in their speech.

This sparked approval from fellow parliamentarians, some of whom rapped the sides of their seats to indicate applause.

Hazlina Abdul Halim charms S’poreans with polished delivery

Ms Hazlina, 40, has charmed Singaporeans with her polished, TV-commerical way of speaking before, with some likening it to the MRT announcements.

During the 2025 General Election campaign, those who listened to her speak at rallies lauded her delivery, honed over years as a journalist.

At one lunchtime rally at Fullerton, she also connected with Gen Z voters by using their slang, including terms like “no cap”, “facts” and “glow up”.

