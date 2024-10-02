Fire breaks out at Toa Payoh HDB Hub involving discarded items within skip bin

Fire breaks out at Toa Payoh HDB Hub on 2 Oct afternoon

A fire broke out at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh Central at about 12.25pm on Wednesday (2 Oct).

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that the fire involved discarded items within a skip bin at Basement 3 of the premises.

Pictures circulating online show two SCDF vehicles parked near the vicinity of the incident.

Firefighters subsequently extinguished the flames using a water jet.

One person reportedly felt unwell as a result of the fire but refused conveyance to the hospital.

An HDB Hub employee told The Straits Times that she recalled hearing the fire alarm at about 12.45pm.

This was followed by an announcement that a fire had occurred in the basement of the building.

Even though lifts in the building stopped operating, the evacuation process was reportedly “orderly”.

The building resumed full operations at about 2.05 pm.

However, building users were advised to avoid the loading and unloading bay in Basement 3.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Customers may experience longer waiting times for appointments

In a Facebook post, HDB shared that a fire had taken place in the Basement 3 bin centre of HDB Hub.

HDB also sought customers’ understanding as they may “experience longer wait times for appointments”.

Also read: At least 10 confirmed dead after fire consumes Thai school bus carrying children aged 6-15

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.