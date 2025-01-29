Children in Thailand find headless corpse while playing football, police still uncertain of identity

Children in Thailand discover headless corpse floating in canal while retrieving football

While playing football, a group of children in Thailand made a horrific discovery — a headless corpse with no arms floating in a canal.

The Thai police were alerted to the grisly find at about 7.30pm on Tuesday (28 Jan), reported the Thaiger.

Children in Thailand found headless corpse

The kids who discovered the body said that they were playing football near a canal in a village in Samut Sakhon province when the ball flew out of bounds and landed near the river bank.

Upon retrieving the ball, they noticed something floating near a platform.

Curious, they poked it with a stick and realised that it was a corpse.

They ran to inform the village adults, who confirmed it was indeed a body, though only its lower half was visible.

Headless corpse in Thailand was heavily decomposed, identity uncertain

The police were called, and when they arrived, a large crowd of villagers had already gathered to gawk at the morbid sight, according to Bright TV.

The body was heavily decomposed — besides being headless and armless, only its skeletal remains were intact from the neck to the lower legs.

Some decayed remnants of flesh and internal organs hung loosely on the bones, on the verge of falling off.

It wore barely any clothes — only a pair of shorts and tattered pieces of cloth.

Thus, it was impossible to determine the gender of the deceased.

Officials suspected that the person had been dead for several months.

No missing persons reported in the village

The body was later recovered and sent to a hospital’s forensic institute for further examination to determine the deceased’s identity.

The police asked villagers whether anyone had gone missing recently, but no missing persons were reported in the past two months.

It’s now believed that the body may have drifted from another location. It could have been carried by the current to the canal and gotten lodged in the metal platform, where it was found.

Also read: 73-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Kallang River, Body Retrieved After Underwater Search



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.