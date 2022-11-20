73-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Kallang River, Body Retrieved After Underwater Search

73-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Kallang River, SCDF Divers Deployed To Find His Body

A tragedy occurred along the Kallang River on Saturday (19 Nov), as a 73-year-old man was found dead.

Rescue personnel had been called in to save him, but did not find him.

His body was eventually retrieved after an underwater search.

SCDF called to provide water rescue assistance

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was alerted at 1.05pm on Saturday (19 Nov), they said in response to MS News‘ queries.

The call was for them to provide “water rescue assistance”, they said.

Officers were deployed to the location of the incident at the Kallang River, near Block 38A Bendemeer Road.

However, when the SCDF arrived, there was no sign of the person.

Body found by divers after underwater search

Thus, divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were deployed to the scene.

They were called in to perform an underwater search.

They finally found a body and retrieved it.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

Dead body found in river was 73-year-old man

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) was alerted to the incident at 11.45am, they told Shin Min Daily News.

They also identified the deceased as a 73-year-old man.

Homicide has been ruled out after preliminary investigations. Further investigations into the case are ongoing.

While not much has been revealed about the case, it’s not advisable to speculate on how he ended up in the river.

MS News sends our deeps condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News on Facebook.