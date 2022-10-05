Body Found In Lower Seletar Reservoir, SCDF Retrieved Deceased After Underwater Search

Body Found In Lower Seletar Reservoir Park On 5 Oct Morning

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received an alert for water rescue assistance at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park at dawn on Wednesday (5 Oct).

Upon reaching the location, it took an underwater search for them to find the body of the deceased about 20 metres from the shore.

Unfortunately, an SCDF paramedic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

SCDF officers locate body after underwater operations

Responding to MS News’ queries, the SCDF shared that they received a call for “water rescue assistance” at about 6.25am on Wednesday (5 Oct).

The incident reportedly took place at Lower Seletar Reservoir Park.

When SCDF officers first arrived at the scene, there was no sign of the person in question.

Divers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) were subsequently deployed to carry out an underwater search.

They later retrieved a body about 20 metres from the shore.

Sadly, paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The gender and age of the deceased, as well as the exact location where the incident occurred, remain unclear.

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to the deceased’s family.

