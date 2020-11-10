Workers Find Human Remains In Kallang River

The discovery of human remains always elicits a sense of intrigue, especially in Singapore where the crime rate is low.

Netizens saw on Monday (9 Nov) that there were many police cars and a fire engine parked along the Kallang River bridge.

Source

This raised curiosity over their purpose in being there, but it wasn’t immediately clear as to what they were doing.

However, today we got a confirmation.

Lianhe Wanbao reports that they were there allegedly because some workers found human remains below the bridge.

As of today (10 Nov), it appears police investigations are ongoing.

Human remains found at Kallang River bridge

A stretch of the Kallang River runs across Kallang Bahru, which is where the remains were found.

Someone working on the bridge had allegedly found scattered bones there, and they’re believed to be of human origin.

The more they looked, the more bones they found — spooking the workers enough to call the police immediately.

There were police cars spotted near the scene last evening (9 Nov).

Source

The cars were reportedly parked there until around 9pm at night as police conducted investigations.

Source

This is the area where the bones were allegedly found.

Source

Police investigations ongoing

The death doesn’t appear to be recent, as only bones were found.

Nor is it possible to ascertain the gender of the remains at this time due to there being an incomplete set of bones.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, police returned to the crime scene on Tuesday (10 Nov) to continue their investigations.

Hopefully, police can eventually ascertain exactly what happened, and if it was a case of homicide or an accident.

For now, this is certainly a mystery that’ll spook and ignite curiosity in equal measure.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.