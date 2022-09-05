Woman Consumes Health Supplements More Regularly Than Proper Food, Now Suffers From Uterine Fibroids

Woman In China Diagnosed With Uterine Fibroids After Excessive Consumption Of Health Supplements

Many of us often consume supplements as a way to boost our health. However, doing so to an excessive extent can result in adverse effects.

Recently, a woman experienced severe damaging consequences to her health after replacing regular meals with health supplements.

She started having irregular menstruation cycles and was later diagnosed with uterine fibroids.

A doctor in the field has provided an opinion on the matter, describing the dangers of consuming products containing hormones excessively.

Woman consumes health supplements religiously for over a year

According to Chinese content platform Sina Kandian, a woman in Henan, China, now suffers from uterine fibroids after consuming too many health supplements.

She would work overtime and stay up late almost every day. According to a video posted on Weibo, she decided to buy several health products to boost her vitality after getting advice from her friend.

For over a year, she stuck to this strict regime of consuming the supplements, even setting an alarm clock to remind herself to take them accordingly.

The Weibo video stated that she was more disciplined in taking supplements than having her meals.

Recently, the woman started experiencing irregular menstruation cycles with several dark-coloured blood clots.

Upon visiting a doctor, she was diagnosed with multiple uterine fibroids. This resulted from consuming the products, which contained estrogen, a substance that can cause an outbreak of uterine fibroids in women after long-term use.

Doctor warns against dangers of consuming supplements containing hormones

Uterine fibroids are non-cancerous growths in the womb, causing severe abdominal pain and heavy periods.

In a report by 8world News, an obstetrician and gynaecologist said consuming medicines, food items, and health products containing estrogens, such as royal jelly, can increase the recurrence rate of fibroids.

The doctor also warned that the regulation of health products is not as strict as that of drugs.

Breast enhancement, beauty, or healthcare products containing hormones often claim to have “miraculous effects”, such as preventing premature ageing. However, these supplements can instead enhance the growth and recurrence of fibroids after taking them regularly.

Featured image adapted from Nutra Ingredients Asia.