‘Today, I noticed’: TikToker captures heartwarming everyday moments in S’pore, inspires viewers to slow down

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, it’s easy to overlook the beauty in small, ordinary moments. Singapore-based TikTok user @wandererwills is reminding people to slow down and appreciate these little interactions with a heartwarming video posted on Sunday (26 Jan).

“What did you notice today?” she captioned her post, which showcases a series of simple, heartwarming everyday moments observed around Singapore.

Tiktoker in Singapore captures wholesome moments

The video begins with an in-video text saying, “today I noticed” before showing a touching father-and-son moment.

The young boy throws a ball from a playground to his father, who is standing on the second floor.

The duo looked like they were having their typical playtime, spending time with one another.

In another clip, the TikTok user films from a double-decker bus, capturing two young girls—likely siblings—sharing a pair of binoculars.

One of the girls excitedly peers out the window, taking in the view with childlike wonder.

A separate moment shows a father playing with his toddler by letting a stroller roll down a gentle slope.

The man crouches to meet his child at eye level, creating a lighthearted interaction filled with laughter and fun.

Other snippets include a woman jogging in daylight, whom the TikToker imagines might be enjoying her day off from work.

Two middle-aged men are also shown walking side by side, carrying bags and chatting—captioned with: “colleagues heading home after a long day”.

Finding joy in the little things

In the post caption, the OP shared that her idea for the video was inspired by another TikTok user.

“I thought it was such a nice concept to notice the little interactions or moments in the life of strangers that make us human,” she wrote.

The video sparked a heartfelt response from viewers, many of whom said they loved “people-watching” and found the video relatable and calming.

Many netizens expressed appreciation for both the video and the act of “appreciating the beauty of little moments”.

One commenter shared how it felt refreshing to put their phone down and notice life happening around them.

Another reminisced about their childhood, recalling how they used to ask their parents for binoculars, just like the girls in the video.

MS News has reached out to the OP for comments.

Featured images adapted from @wandererwills on TikTok.