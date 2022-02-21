Tree Falls On Car During Heavy Rain & Strong Winds On 20 Feb Afternoon

In Singapore’s hot and humid climate, many often look forward to rainy days to enjoy the cool aircon weather.

However, thunderstorms can present dangers. On Sunday (20 Feb), the heavy rain across Singapore caused trees and branches to fall on vehicles.

In one incident, a tree fell on a car in Punggol, smashing its windscreen and trapping the driver in the vehicle.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) later helped rescue the driver with cutting equipment.

Tree falls onto car in Punggol

At Block 289C Punggol Place, a tree fell onto a car at about 3.15pm, trapping the driver in his seat.

In a video seen by MS News, the car was barely visible under the huge branches on top of it.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the driver himself called SCDF for assistance.

The tree branches had smashed the car’s windscreen, and the video showed SCDF officers carrying out their rescue operation.

Thankfully, SCDF officers rescued the driver using cutting equipment. No injuries were reported from the incident.

PUB issues warnings of flash floods & heavy rain on 20 Feb

On Sunday (20 Feb) afternoon, many parts of Singapore saw heavy rains.

The national water agency PUB warned about heavy rain and flash floods at Upper Paya Lebar Road around 4.35pm.

According to their Facebook post, water levels in drains in the area reached 90%.

Stay safe during thunderstorms

While rainy days are the perfect sweater weather for a nap, they can also bring disaster with them.

Do be wary of floods and falling trees if you find yourself outdoors during a thunderstorm.

We’re glad that nobody was injured despite the storms on Sunday (20 Feb). Kudos to the SCDF for their prompt responses.

