Heavier Traffic At S’pore-JB Checkpoints Expected Till 2 Jan 2023, Plan Your Travels Accordingly

ICA Warns Of Heavy Traffic At Woodlands & Tuas Checkpoints During Year-End School Holiday Period

As the year-end holidays draw near, many are eager to gear up for their overseas travels. Unsurprisingly, the Singapore-JB checkpoints have registered heavy traffic flow over long weekends and last-minute trips.

As such, the Immigrations & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) issued an advisory about heavy traffic for the upcoming holiday period, which begins on Thursday (17 Nov).

Heavy traffic at checkpoints comparable with pre-Covid levels

Travellers are also advised to plan their trips well to avoid getting stuck in traffic.

In their advisory on Tuesday (15 Nov), ICA said traffic flow through the Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoints has returned to about 80% of pre-Covid levels.

During peak periods, traffic volume even reached pre-pandemic levels. Over the most recent weekend from 4 to 6 Nov, almost a million travellers passed through the checkpoints.

Hence, ICA expects even heavier traffic during the year-end school holidays between Thursday (17 Nov) and 2 Jan 2023.

They noted that the waiting time for travellers at the land checkpoints was around three hours during the same holiday period in 2019.

ICA also advises travellers to plan accordingly and factor in additional time for immigration clearance.

In a table, they also identified the peak periods to avoid traffic congestion from 17 Nov to 2 Jan 2023:

Travellers encouraged to check traffic situation via OneMotoring

ICA urged motorists to check the traffic situation via the Land Transport Authority (LTA)’s OneMotoring website or the Expressway Monitoring & Advisory System along the BKE and AYE.

They can also follow ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts and local radio stations for more updates.

“We seek travellers’ understanding and cooperation to be patient, observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline, and cooperate with officers on-site when using the land checkpoints.”

For the full list of travel requirements to take note of, you can refer to ICA’s advisory here.

