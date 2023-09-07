S’pore Helper Arrested For Sexually Abusing Kids, Allegedly Held Child’s Head Against Her Groin

Helper Allegedly Held Child’s Head Against Groin & Poked Girl’s Private Parts

Abuse cases, especially those involving children, have come to the fore recently. While the recent slate of abuse incidents took place in kindergarten centres, such cases can also happen at home.

A father in Singapore has taken to social media to share how his two “pre-primary school girls” were abused at home by their helper.

The helper in question had reportedly touched a child’s private parts on several occasions, ignoring the little girl’s plea for her to stop.

On one occasion, the helper even held the child’s head against her private part while allegedly molesting the young girl.

Helper allegedly touches children’s private parts despite protests

On Tuesday (5 Sep), the father took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share about how his family’s helper had sexually abused his young daughters aged one and four years old.

The post came with several screenshots — presumably from CCTV footage — showing the alleged acts of abuse.

Describing the first picture, he said that it showed the helper thrusting her fingers at one child’s private parts. Even though the young girl was screaming in pain at the time, the helper continued with her actions.

Another picture showed the same helper holding a child in a bent position, with the latter’s head facing the former’s private parts.

Additionally, the father accused the helper of molesting his daughter while the girl was in a compromising position.

The OP also documented other occasions where the helper allegedly touched his daughter’s private parts inappropriately, and at times even aggressively.

This reportedly caused the girl to lie frequently on the floor while holding her private parts as though in pain.

Arrested after sexual assault allegations

Speaking to MS News, the father revealed that the Association of Women for Action and Research (AWARE) and National Anti-Violence and Sexual Harassment (NAVH) had reviewed the footage and deemed the helper’s actions to be “sexual assault”.

On 31 July, NAVH lodged a police report over the incident. Police officers subsequently arrested her on 10 Aug.

Even though the case is ongoing, the father hopes more can be done to prevent similar cases.

In the Facebook post, he shared his opinion that the reporting process for abuse cases “needs much improving”.

He claimed that he was on the receiving end of comments that the helper might not necessarily be “wrong” if she did the actions “playfully”.

In a follow-up comment, the father claimed that the entire investigation process might drag on for months.

He also told MS News that the Ministry for Social and Family Development (MSF) has arranged for a psychologist to help his child deal with her trauma.

