Domestic helper abuses 90-year-old woman in S’pore, CCTV shows violent shaking, dragging & choking

Domestic helper physically abuses 90-year-old woman, exposed by CCTV

When a 91-year-old man sought medical treatment for swelling in his foot, his family was shocked to discover something far worse while reviewing CCTV footage at home.

The footage revealed that not only had the domestic helper failed to assist the elderly man after he fell, but she had also physically abused his 90-year-old wife, choking, shaking, and dragging her to the ground.

The ordeal, which lasted over 20 minutes, led the family to call the police.

Helper began caring for elderly couple last year

Ms Huang, the 63-year-old daughter of the elderly couple, shared the details of the incident with Shin Min Daily News on Sunday (19 Jan).

She explained that on 4 Jan, her father went to Singapore General Hospital for treatment due to swelling, redness, and pain in his left foot.

The domestic helper, Kaya (name transliterated from Mandarin), a Myanmar national, had been caring for the elderly couple in their three-bedroom apartment in Henderson Crescent since October 2024.

Kaya told the family that the elderly man had fallen and injured himself the previous night.

After the doctor asked how the elderly man had fallen, the family reviewed the living room CCTV footage, only to discover a disturbing scene.

The footage, recorded around 3pm on 3 Jan, shows the elderly woman and Kaya sitting face-to-face in the living room.

Domestic helper abuses elderly couple

When the elderly woman stood up, Kaya appeared upset and gestured at her.

She then grabbed the woman’s neck roughly, shaking her violently, before dragging her into the room despite the elderly woman’s pleas.

Around 10.22pm that night, Ms Huang’s father fell.

Kaya heard the fall and went to investigate, but instead of offering assistance, she left the room.

The helper then dragged the elderly woman from the room to the living room, where she forced her to the ground, choked her, covered her mouth, dragged her, and then threw her onto the sofa.

The elderly woman struggled to free herself but was pulled back and pressed down onto the sofa.

Meanwhile, the elderly man remained unattended on the floor.

Calls police & sends helper away

Ms Huang became emotional during the interview, sharing how deeply saddened her family was after watching the footage.

She said: “I noticed bruises on my mother’s chin and limbs. I wonder if they were caused by the helper dragging her so roughly.”

The family called the police that same day and sent the helper away.

Ms Huang’s mother was also taken to the hospital for a medical examination.

In response to MS News’ queries, the police confirmed that a report had been filed and that investigations are ongoing.

Maid refuses to apologise for actions

Ms Huang added that when Kaya returned to the house on Saturday (18 Jan) to collect her personal belongings, she showed no remorse and didn’t offer an apology to the family.

“We never treated her harshly or imposed a strict schedule. We even allowed her to cook whatever she wanted,” Ms. Huang said. “We never expected something like this to happen.”

After settling Kaya’s salary for last month, the family has decided to sever all ties with her.

The elderly couple remains in the hospital for treatment and is expected to be discharged after Chinese New Year.

Ms Huang is currently searching for a new helper to care for her parents once they are home.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao.