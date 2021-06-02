Helper Bitten By Dog & In Pain For 2 Days

Disclaimer: The following images may be disturbing to some due to their graphic nature.

Domestic helpers leave their homes and families to make a living here in Singapore.

But with their workplace being in the same place as their home, it can leave them vulnerable.

On 28 May, a woman took to Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share that her cousin, who is working as a domestic helper, was badly bitten by her employer’s dog.

Source

The injuries left the helper in great pain and she was taken to a clinic when the pain didn’t subside.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) is now investigating the incident.

Helper bitten by dog on 22 May

On the night of 22 May, the helper was feeding the dog when she was bitten by it.

The incident left her bleeding from several deep wounds on her right arm and hand.

Source

She promptly took videos to document the extent of her injuries.

The employer’s daughter then helped clean and dress her wounds, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

But the pain kept the helper awake that night so she informed her employment agency about the incident.

According to the Facebook post, the agency then instructed her employer to bring her to a doctor on 24 May.

Employers brought her to doctor after 2 days

On 23 May, 1 day after the helper was bitten, she was given permission to sleep in but was still required to do housework, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

The employer did not bring her to seek medical help, allegedly claiming that the clinic was closed and her injuries were not severe.

However, even till that night, the helper’s wounds had not stopped bleeding.

2 days after she was bitten, on 24 May, she was still in great pain.

That was when her cousin, who had been hearing from her about the incident, could not bear it any longer and personally contacted the employer.

Her cousin told the employer to bring the helper to see a doctor immediately, threatening to report the incident to the police.

Later that day at 11.30am, her employer brought her to a clinic where she was given 2 injections and medication.

Helper requested transfer

According to Lianhe Zaobao, this was the 2nd time the helper was bitten by the dog. The first incident was a month ago.

The helper has since requested a transfer to another employer, which the employer agreed to.

She is currently staying at the employment agency while awaiting a move to another employer.

The full Facebook post can be viewed here.

MOM investigating

Speaking to MS News, an MOM spokesperson confirmed the helper was sent to a clinic when the pain from her injuries did not subside.

Source

The ministry also revealed that the employer has agreed to the helper’s transfer and she is now staying at the employment agency.

Investigations are now ongoing, it said.

Hope MOM ensures ample protection of helpers

We can only imagine the fear and helplessness the helper must have felt throughout this incident.

Although she eventually got the medical treatment she deserved, the wait before seeking medical attention could have worsened matters.

Hopefully, MOM investigations will get to the bottom of this and ensure the helpers working here get ample protection in such cases.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Tripartite Alliance For Dispute Management.