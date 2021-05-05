Woman Must Pay Helper $3,200 After She Makes Her Eat Dirty Cotton Wool

Domestic helpers can be the mercy of their employers, who can either be nice or not as much. Sadly, some end up with abusive employers.

On Wednesday (5 May), a 35-year-old woman was sentenced to 8 weeks of jail and has to pay the victim $3,200 as compensation or face another 16 days of jail.

Source

She slapped and hit the 24-year-old Indonesian domestic helper on at least 2 occasions, and made her eat hair and dirty cotton wool.

Woman makes helper eat hair & dirty cotton wool

The helper, Muslikhah started working for her employer, Tan Hui Mei, in Nov 2018.

In the house were:

Tan’s husband

Tan’s mother

3 daughters

The helper was supposed to do chores, cooking, as well as care for 1 of the daughters, who was a toddler.

On 1 occasion between Nov 2018 and Mar 2019, Tan made the helper eat a dirty piece of cotton wool on the dining table.

She was made to place it in her mouth, while Tan watched.

On another occasion, she made Muslikhah eat hair on the toilet floor.

Slapped helper and hit her forehead

On 30 Mar 2019, the toddler started crying while she was left in a room with Tan’s mother and daughter.

This was following Muslikhah having fed and bathed the toddler.

Thinking one of them would attend to the toddler, the helper didn’t step in.

But Tan woke up and asked the helper why she didn’t take care of the toddler.

When she tried to explain herself, Tan slapped her on both sides of the face, followed by hitting her on the forehead 3 times.

The helper then continued doing her chores, having not retaliated.

Pinched helper when she fell asleep

On 31 Mar 2019, the next night, Tan asked the helper to massage her legs.

However, the helper fell asleep during the massage.

Tan then pinched her forearm, telling her not to close her eyes. The helper then continued with the massage.

Muslikhah told her sister about the incidents, who then contacted the Centre for Domestic Employees.

The police were then informed.

Muslikhah was taken to the hospital on 22 Apr 2019 after the police came to the flat she worked at.

They found a bruise on her forehead and arm.

Lawyer asks for fine or probation, plea rejected

Tan denied abusing the helper when investigations first began but later confessed.

Her lawyer, Genesa Tan from Tembusu Law, said that Tan isn’t able to fully explain her actions, except that they were impulsive in nature.

Her lawyer asked for the maximum fine of $7,500 or probation, TODAY reported.

When this was rejected, she instead asked for not more than 6 weeks’ jail and a smaller compensation order, according to CNA.

Tan admitted her wrongdoing in tears in court, pleading that her family needs her.

She also expressed her worry that she’d have to give birth in prison as she’s currently in her 3rd trimester.

Abuse caused psychological harm so fine not appropriate

District Judge Shaifuddin ruled that giving out a fine would be “wholly inappropriate” due to the element of psychological harm in the abuse.

Due to this, the jail term was meted out, along with the compensation due to Muslikhah being unemployed for around 7 months.

There were also no exceptional circumstances that’d prevent a jail sentence from being meted out.

Tan served her sentence immediately.

Treat domestic helpers with respect, not malice

Whether the acts were out of character or not, there has to be zero tolerance towards abuse of any form, especially against domestic workers.

They can be put in a vulnerable situation and need to have a conducive work environment like any employee should.

We hope the party reflects on their wrongdoing and hopefully, these sentences will serve as a deterrent against helper abuse.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.