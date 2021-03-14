Singapore Helper Quits After 5 Days, Claims She’s Tired Of Doing Housework

Caring for a child is tireless work with little rest. Now imagine having that workload tripled when you have to take care of 3 babies at the same time.

After welcoming triplets into their lives, a Singaporean couple hired a helper to help with housework.

However, after a short stint of just 5 days, the helper allegedly quit out of exhaustion.

The helper’s sudden departure had left the couple in the lurch, as they have trouble coping without her presence.

To make things worse, it seems like they are unable to retrieve their deposit back from the maid agency.

Took 18 months to hire suitable helper

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the first-time parents-to-be started searching for a helper when they knew they were expecting triplets.

Sadly, they faced countless rejections, as many were reportedly unwilling to take up the job as caring for 3 babies simultaneously was too overwhelming.

After the birth of their 3 daughters, the husband continued working and the couple had to lean on family and friends’ support to get by.

Their saving grace came in January 2021 when their babies were 18 months old — they finally found a helper who was willing to work for them.

The parents paid a total of $3,800 to the maid agency, which included the helper’s 3 months’ salary in advance and insurance.

Helper often complained about being tired

On 22 Jan, the 39-year-old helper from Myanmar arrived at their home.

Initially, the parents were relieved that help has arrived but their hopes were dashed in a matter of days.

Whenever the mother assigns the helper with household chores, she would allegedly refute that she cannot do so due to poor health.

The couple claimed that once, she had even shown them surgery scars, saying she cannot overexert herself.

The helper also allegedly told the parents a few times that she was “very tired” and often used it as an excuse to reject housework.

According to Lianhe Wanbao, the couple was not informed beforehand about the helper’s operation.

Family with triplets could not get refund after tired helper quit

Soon, after just 5 days, the helper insisted that the work was too exhausting and requested to be sent home.

Left with little choice, the parents acceded to her request.

Source

At first, the maid agency assured the parents that they will be refunded their deposit in February.

However, on 9 Mar, the parents were only refunded $1,500, which was less than half of what they had paid for in advance.

Eventually, negotiations broke down and the father filed a claim with the Small Claims Tribunals, reported Lianhe Wanbao.

He added that with a single monthly household income of $3,000, the lost deposit is a major expense for them.

The parents are left feeling indignant about their predicament, clarifying that they did not overwork their helper, who was only assigned to do housework while the mother cared for the triplets.

Hope parents will recover their full deposit

Many helpers who travel thousands of miles from home to work in Singapore are hardworking and dedicated individuals.

Unfortunately, the couple with triplets had ended up with an unsuitable candidate who seemed like she couldn’t handle the demands of being a helper.

Hopefully, the parents will manage to recover their deposit and secure the assistance they need in time to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nature and Lianhe Wanbao. Image on the left is used for illustration purposes only.