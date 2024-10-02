‘High explosive projectile’ found at construction site, SAF safely detonates it offsite

Unexploded ordnance found at construction site, assessed to be ‘high explosive projectile’

An unexploded ordnance (UXO) was found at a local construction site on Tuesday evening (1 Oct), prompting swift action from the Singapore Armed Forces’ (SAF) Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team.

In a Facebook post published on Wednesday (2 Oct), the Singapore Army shared that the SAF EOD team from the 36th Battalion Singapore Combat Engineers (36 SCE) was activated and quickly assessed the UXO. It was identified as a “high explosive projectile.”

The post did not specify the exact location where it was found.

The EOD team transported the ordnance offsite, where it was safely detonated on Wednesday morning.

The Singapore Army commended the team for its quick response, stating: “We salute our SAF EOD team for being operationally ready round the clock, keeping Singaporeans safe.”

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 36 SCE is the national responder to any explosive incidents, and also responds when war relics are discovered.

Protective measures taken before detonation A video accompanying the post shows soldiers from the 36 SCE constructing a protective barrier around and on top of the UXO using sandbags.

After pressing hard on the sandbags and ensuring they are compact, a controlled detonation was then conducted. Unexploded ordnances are not uncommon in Singapore. In Sept 2023, the SAF carried out an on-site disposal of a 100kg WWII bomb in Bukit Timah. Discovered at the construction site of the Myst condominium, several roads were closed and nearby residents evacuated to facilitate the operation.