WWII Bomb Found At Upp Bukit Timah Construction Site Detonated Twice, Loud Blasts Heard

SAF Conducts Controlled Detonation Of WWII Bomb Found At Upp Bukit Timah Construction Site

UPDATE (26 Sep, 1.50pm): SAF has conducted the second detonation. In a new Facebook post, SPF noted that several roads surrounding the Upper Bukit Timah bomb disposal site remain closed till further notice. Members of the public should avoid the area until the authorities give the all-clear.

On 20 Sep, a war relic — a 100kg World War II (WWII) aerial bomb — was found at a construction site along Upper Bukit Timah Road.

After an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team from the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) declared it unsafe for removal, they decided on its disposal on-site. In the days that followed, authorities arranged for extensive road closures and evacuation of residents nearby to carry out the procedure.

Today (26 Sep), the bomb disposal took place smoothly, with the first detonation having already happened at the time of writing.

WWII bomb relic detonated at Upp Bukit Timah construction site

Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reporters on-site described a “loud boom” when the SAF conducted a controlled detonation. Plumes of smoke subsequently escaped from the site, much like what we see in Hollywood movies.

Thankfully, over 4,000 residents living in the surrounding areas had safely evacuated prior to the event.

According to the Singapore Police Force (SPF), they engaged with residents and stakeholders from the following locations:

The Linear

Hazel Park

Bukit 828

Block 154 Gangsa Road

Hazel Park Terrace

Shophouses along Upper Bukit Timah Road

As the evacuation also affected Greenridge Secondary School, all staff and students switched to Home-Based Learning (HBL) just for today.

Meanwhile, residents and their pets took refuge at designated venues including the Senja-Cashew Community Club (CC).

Holland-Bukit Timah Member of Parliament (MP) Vivian Balakrishnan dropped by for a visit to check in on residents earlier today.

SAF conducts detonation twice

At about 12.55pm, which was 30 minutes after the first detonation, CNA reportedly saw SAF personnel re-entering the construction site.

Over an hour later, they updated in their ‘live’ report that another blast was heard as far as Senja-Cashew CC, signalling the second detonation.

This is developing news. We’ll update the article once more information is available.

