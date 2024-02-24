2 hikers go missing in forested area near Whitley Road, police find them within 2 hours

Hikers found by police & Gurkhas after going missing near Whitley Road

Two people went hiking in a forested area near Whitley Road and went missing for close to two hours, the police said.

Thankfully, they were found by the police and Gurkhas after a search.

They did not suffer any injuries.

Hikers reported missing near Whitley Road on 24 Feb

In a Facebook post on Saturday (24 Feb), the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were informed about the missing pair at about 11.40am that same day.

The hikers were reported to be lost in the forested area near Merryn Road.

The long road, which stretches from Whitley Road to Trevose Crescent, is part of a landed residential estate that borders a forested area next to the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE).

Missing hikers found after 1 hour 15 mins

Police officers from Tanglin Division and the Gurkha Contingent were deployed to locate the missing hikers, SPF said.

They finally found them at 12.55pm — an hour and 15 minutes since they were reported missing.

They were brought to safety and found to be unhurt.

Public advised to stay on designated hiking trails

In light of the incident, the SPF advised the public to stay on designated trails while trekking, for their own safety.

In April 2023, two male hikers went missing in the forested areas of MacRitchie Nature Trail & Reservoir Park.

The duo, aged 67 and 51. were found by the police within three hours of being reported missing.

In 2020, two teenage boys got lost in the MacRitchie forest while looking for a shrine. They were found by the police within 1.5 hours.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.