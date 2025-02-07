Man sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with PMD in Yishun, police investigating

Latest News Singapore

Another man approached the man lying on the road, but picked up the PMD and moved it to the side of the road instead.

By - 8 Feb 2025, 12:19 am

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

33-year-old man lay motionless on Yishun road after hit-and-run accident with PMD

A 33-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run accident with a personal mobility device (PMD).

A video of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the man lying motionless on the road, face down.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Another man in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts walked towards him from a PMD that lay on its side.

Man trips over PMD before moving it to the side

However, the man suddenly stopped short and turned back towards the PMD.

In his haste, he tripped over the device and fell down on the road himself.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

After getting up, he moved the PMD to the side of the road before going back to retrieve items he left behind.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

As he was doing this, a third man wearing a motorcycle helmet approached the motionless man lying on the road.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Later, a photo showed two Traffic Police motorcycles and a number of officers at the scene.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

An ambulance was also present.

Source: SG Road Vigilante on Facebook

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run with PMD in Yishun

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 11.45pm on Thursday (6 Feb).

It involved a PMD and a pedestrian along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 9.

A 33-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.50pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

PMDs not allowed on roads

PMDs are not allowed on roads, according to the Land Transport Authority’s Active Mobility Act.

They can be used only on cycling paths.

Offenders face a prison term of up to three months and a fine of up to S$2,000.

Also read: PMD rider narrowly misses getting knocked down by moving bus in Yishun, smacks into its side

PMD rider narrowly misses getting knocked down by moving bus in Yishun, smacks into its side

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Article written by:

Jeremy Lee
Jeremy Lee
  • More From Author