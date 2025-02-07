Man sent to hospital after hit-and-run accident with PMD in Yishun, police investigating

33-year-old man lay motionless on Yishun road after hit-and-run accident with PMD

A 33-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being involved in a hit-and-run accident with a personal mobility device (PMD).

A video of the aftermath posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook showed the man lying motionless on the road, face down.

Another man in a black long-sleeved T-shirt and white shorts walked towards him from a PMD that lay on its side.

Man trips over PMD before moving it to the side

However, the man suddenly stopped short and turned back towards the PMD.

In his haste, he tripped over the device and fell down on the road himself.

After getting up, he moved the PMD to the side of the road before going back to retrieve items he left behind.

As he was doing this, a third man wearing a motorcycle helmet approached the motionless man lying on the road.

Later, a photo showed two Traffic Police motorcycles and a number of officers at the scene.

An ambulance was also present.

Pedestrian involved in hit-and-run with PMD in Yishun

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a hit-and-run accident at about 11.45pm on Thursday (6 Feb).

It involved a PMD and a pedestrian along Yishun Ring Road towards Yishun Avenue 9.

A 33-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 11.50pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

PMDs not allowed on roads

PMDs are not allowed on roads, according to the Land Transport Authority’s Active Mobility Act.

They can be used only on cycling paths.

Offenders face a prison term of up to three months and a fine of up to S$2,000.

