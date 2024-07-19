PMD rider hits moving bus along Yishun Ave 6 on while crossing on red light

On Friday (19 July), the Facebook page Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road posted a video of a man on a personal mobility device (PMD) hitting the side of a moving bus while running a red light.

In the video, which was provided to the Facebook group by a Mr Chia, a man wearing a blue shirt and trousers was seen waiting at the pedestrian crossing.

He then decides to cross it on his PMD, despite the red man signal still showing.

PMD rider crosses despite ongoing traffic, hits bus

Speedily going across the road, he narrowly misses getting hit by a moving SBS Transit bus, which was heading straight.

However, his PMD hits the side of the bus and falls to the ground.

Stumbling a little from the loss of balance, the man then calmly stands up.

Seemingly without a care that traffic is still ongoing, he drags his PMD onto a footpath and runs back onto the road to pick up the broken parts that had come off from the collision.

According to caption accompanying the video on Beh Chia Lor – Singapore Road, the man had broken his PMD and injured his head.

It’s unclear when the incident occurred.

According to the Land Transport Authority’s code of conduct, PMDs are not allowed on footpaths and roads. They are only for use on cycling paths — paths marked with the word “cyclist” or “PCN” (Park Connector Network).

