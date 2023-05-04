Man With HIV Donates Blood In S’pore After Lying About Sexual Activities, Jailed 14 Weeks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Man With HIV Donates Blood After Lying About Sexual Activities During Health Assessment Questionaire

For safety reasons, blood donors have to undergo an assessment beforehand to ensure their eligibility.

A man with HIV, however, lied about his sexual activities and proceeded to donate blood in Singapore. A subsequent test by the authorities found that his blood was infected with HIV.

On Wednesday (3 May), he pleaded guilty to providing false information in relation to the blood donation drive. The court sentenced him to three months and two weeks’ jail.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the 27-year-old man went to donate blood in October 2020 and was instructed to complete a questionnaire assessing his eligibility.

When asked if he had coitus with more than one partner in the last 12 months, he answered “no”.

He also gave the same response when asked if he had intercourse with another man.

However, these admissions turned out to be false.

Speaking in court on Wednesday (3 May), a prosecutor for the health ministry said the man had sex with a former girlfriend in February 2020.

He then had sex with a man about six months later around August 2020.

After he completed the questionnaire, a medical screener from Health Sciences Authority (HSA) interviewed the man.

During the session, the screener went through the questionnaire and warned the man that he could face prosecution if any of his responses were false or misleading.

The screener also informed him of a 24-hour hotline that he could reach if he felt that his blood should not be given to another person.

Nonetheless, the man allegedly did not amend his responses and proceeded to donate blood. He also did not contact the hotline after the donation.

HIV infection detected in blood

The authorities later tested his blood and found that proof of HIV infection.

During a subsequent interview, the man admitted to an HSA doctor that he had intercourse with another man.

He also came clean about his sexual activities during an interview with an MOH public health officer a few days later.

Could’ve faced up to 2 years’ jail

The man, whose name was not disclosed due to a gag order, pleaded guilty on Wednesday (3 May) to providing false information relating to a blood donation drive.

His lawyers, who represented him on a pro-bono basis, told the court that the offender is currently jobless and has been living off his savings for the past two years.

The court eventually sentenced the 27-year-old to three months and two weeks’ jail.

For his offence under the Infectious Diseases Act, he could’ve faced up to two years’ jail and a fine of up to S$20,000.

