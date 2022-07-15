Over 1,700 Donors Turn Up To Donate Blood After Ong Ye Kung’s Appeal

Over 1,700 Donors Turn Up To Donate Blood Within Four Days Of Appeal By Ong Ye Kung

Just last week, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung issued a personal appeal for the donation of A+ and O+ blood, which were apparently “running at low levels”.

Since then, many residents have stepped forward to help with the situation.

On Thursday (14 Jul), Health Minister Ong Ye Kung shared that over 1,700 blood donors have stepped forward to donate blood over the past four days.

While this is a substantial increase from usual collections, Mr Ong said blood stocks are still not at healthy levels, and hence urged more eligible blood donors to step forward.

Over 1,700 donors stepped forward after appeal for A+ & O+ blood

Last Friday (8 Jul), Mr Ong made a personal appeal to residents with blood types A+ and O+. Blood stocks for the two blood types were apparently at “low levels” and major elective surgeries that require the two blood types might have to be postponed if there remained insufficient blood units.

In an update on Thursday (14 Jul), the health minister shared that over 1,700 donors have stepped forward to donate blood over the past four days.

The number was apparently a 45% increase from usual collections — a phenomenon which Mr Ong describes as a “strong sign of unity and support”.

Blood stocks still not at healthy level for some blood groups

Despite hundreds of willing donors, Mr Ong shared that Singapore’s blood stocks for some blood groups are not at healthy levels yet.

According to him, blood stocks for negative blood groups, such as A-, B-, O-, and AB-, are running low.

As such, Mr Ong made yet another appeal for eligible blood donors to step forward.

Interested individuals can head to the Singapore Red Cross website to learn more about the eligibility criteria here and take a basic eligibility quiz here.

If you fit the listed criteria, you may head to the walk-in blood donation venues here to donate blood. You can also contact the Singapore Red Cross at 6220 0183 for queries or to make appointments.

Kampong spirit still going strong in Singapore

We’re heartened by the large turnout following Mr Ong’s appeal, which shows that the kampong spirit is still going strong in Singapore.

Given that blood stocks for some blood groups are still on the low end, we hope eligible donors will step forward to help with the situation.

While donating blood may seem like a simple action, it can help to save the lives of those in need, which might one day turn out to be our own loved ones too.

