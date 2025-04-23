95-year-old woman in Thailand evacuated after authorities discover home infested with millions of insects

Authorities evacuate elderly woman from home after discovering it infested with millions of insects

As the summer heat rolls in, insects are starting to invade homes across Thailand, but one family was hit particularly hard.

On 23 April, local authorities were called in to evacuate a 95-year-old bedridden woman after her house became infested with millions of beetles.

The woman’s daughter reported the infestation, prompting authorities to act quickly.

Insects in every corner of the home

When authorities arrived in the Buriram province property, they found bugs crawling in every nook and cranny.

They immediately evacuated the elderly woman on a stretcher and began assessing the situation.

The team then removed the family’s belongings and began spraying insecticide throughout the house.

Authorities have also launched an investigation into the cause of the infestation, seeking to understand why the insects chose this home as their nesting ground.

An ongoing issue every summer

According to the daughter, the beetles have invaded their home for the past five years, but this is the first time the infestation has reached such extreme levels.

She also expressed confusion as to why other homes in the area have not been affected.

In previous summers, the family would report the insects to local authorities.

While the beetles would stay for extended periods, support from the local government usually helped alleviate some of the problems.

This summer, however, the beetles arrived in droves, prompting growing concern from the daughter.

She feared the massive infestation could be harmful to her mother’s health.

If possible, she hopes to find a permanent solution to rid their home of the insects for good.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod.