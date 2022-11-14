S’pore-Registered Honda Hits M’sia Car Twice While Changing Lanes At JB Checkpoint, Confronted By Driver

Singapore-Registered Honda Hits Car Twice At JB Checkpoint On 13 Nov

The Singapore-Johor Bahru (JB) Checkpoints are always busy and motorists are often stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic — even moreso when it’s raining.

On Sunday (13 Nov), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a video of a Singapore-registered Honda trying to change lanes at the packed JB Checkpoint.

But in the process of doing so, the Honda hit a Malaysia-registered Toyota, not just once, but twice.

The video later went viral and netizens urged motorists to be more gracious on the road.

Honda hits car twice while changing lanes

The incident took place on Sunday (13 Nov) at 3.58pm at the JB Checkpoint.

In the video, the traffic situation at the three lanes entering the checkpoint appeared messy and tight.

At first, the black Singapore-registered Honda was travelling alongside and slightly behind the Toyota.

As the Toyota moved forward, the Honda lurched forward to the right, bumping into the Toyota.

The Toyota then immediately sped forward. However, the Honda followed suit and accelerated towards the vehicle, hitting it again.

This time, the collision was so hard both cars could be seen shaking on impact.

Drivers seen in heated exchange

After the two collisions, the Toyota driver exited his car and walked towards the Honda driver, accusatorily pointing at him.

He appeared to shout at the driver and after a short while the Honda driver also stepped out of his car.

The video then cuts off as the two drivers appear to exchange heated words.

Netizen urges motorists to be gracious to one another

The video later went viral, garnering over 250 shares on Facebook. Some netizens joked that the Honda driver seemed as if he had been playing bumper cars a little too much.

Others reasoned that the video probably did not capture the full story and that the Toyota driver might also have not given way to the Honda earlier on.

Another netizen shared that the JB Checkpoint is challenging as it has six lanes merging into three lanes.

He reminded drivers to know their vehicles well and communicate with other drivers using hand signals.

Ultimately, he shared that it is important to be gracious to other drivers to prevent such incidents.

