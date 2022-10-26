JB Checkpoint Closes 1 Car Arrival Zone From 26 Oct, Other Counters Still Open

JB Checkpoint Closes 1 Car Arrival Zone For Renovation Works

One car arrival zone at the Sultan Iskandar Building’s Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) checkpoint in Johor Bahru (JB) will cease operation indefinitely from today (26 Oct).

The Sultan Iskandar building announced the closure via their Facebook page on 25 Oct. Explaining that the closure is due to renovation works, they assured travellers that the other zones will still be available.

They did not disclose how long the closure will last.

Zone closed for renovation works from 26 Oct

Posting to Facebook on 25 Oct, the official account for the Sultan Iskandar building revealed news of the closure.

Car Arrival Zone D will apparently close for renovation from today (26 Oct). The closure will continue until all works in the area are complete.

The post added that counters at Car Arrival Zones A, B and C will remain operational.

Alternatively, drivers can use the checkpoint at Tuas to enter Malaysia through the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex.

The announcement did not specify when travellers can expect the zone to reopen.

In the meantime, the Sultan Iskandar Immigration office appeals for everyone’s cooperation to ensure smooth traffic flow during the period of closure.

They advise all road users to obey all traffic rules, follow instructions by officials on duty, and ensure all travel documents are ready for checking.

Featured image adapted from Wikipedia.