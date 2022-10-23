M’sian Police Deploy More Manpower As JB Checkpoint Sees Congestion Over Long Weekend

Malaysia Police Increase Manpower At Johor Checkpoint Over Long Weekend

As Deepavali falls on Monday (24 Oct) in both Singapore and Malaysia, the long weekend gave rise to increased foot traffic at the Causeway checkpoints on both sides.

Numerous videos and photos on social media showed long queues at the Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) on Friday and Saturday.

In response, Malaysian police said it has deployed more manpower to control the crowds entering Malaysia.

Johor police deploy more manpower at checkpoint over long weekend

According to Johor Bahru South district police chief Raub Selamat, they received reports of congestion due to an increased number of people taking the bus to Malaysia over the long weekend.

More than 5,000 people arrived at the CIQ on Friday night around 8pm, which caused delays in processing at customs, The Star reported.

Videos showed jostling and shoving among some travellers, even as a police officer tried to calm them down.

Authorities have received assistance from the auxiliary police and the Rela volunteer corps to control the crowds better.

“The congestion had eased around 10.30pm,” he said.

Delays expected on 24 Oct

Early Sunday (23 Oct) morning, ICA warned of delays due to tailback from Malaysia causing heavy traffic.

Do check the One Motoring website before leaving for Malaysia, or you may be stuck in a jam for hours.

As of 9.44am on Sunday, the One Motoring website shows heavy traffic on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) towards Woodlands before Woodlands Checkpoint.

Going back for the long weekend has its share of issues, but we hope all travellers will remain safe for Deepavali.

We wish our readers a happy Deepavali.

