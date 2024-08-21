‘What even is this thing?’: Second-hand shop’s honest description on price tag amuses netizens in Japan

Netizens in Japan amused at second-hand shop’s ‘honest’ price tag

Last week, Japanese X user @isumi_syasyo shared a photo of an item on display at a second-hand shop with an overly ‘honest’ price tag.

The item was displayed at Hard Off, a chain store that sells second-hand items in Japan. On the price tag, the store described the item as “what even is this thing”, seemingly in a casual tone.

The photo amused netizens as the shop had openly declared that they had no idea what the item was.

The description further emphasizes the message, saying: “Hmm. I don’t know.”

The X user, who found the item in the store’s junk section, was similarly amused by how honest the price tag was.

The item was priced at ¥550 (S$5).

According to local media, the man was looking for parts at the Kanagawa store to repair a camera when he stumbled onto the item.

Post causes a stir online

The post has since gone viral, racking up 4.4 million views and over 85,000 likes on X.

Many commenters were equally confused and amused. One X user said the feeling of wonder upon seeing an unknown item is what makes second-hand stores so much fun.

Another user shared his experience of finding stinky headphones, musing about the things such stores will put on sale.

But of course, people quickly figured out that the item was most likely an old vacuum tube radio.

